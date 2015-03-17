Got The Job: Kirsten Brand

Kirsten found the perfect role though Get The Job , our online jobs board for beauty and wellness careers. Now an International Marketing Executive, she juggles time zones and works with a team to bring Philip Kingsley products to new audiences around the world.

She talked to us about job-hunting tips, working for a global beauty brand, and how there’s no such thing as a typical day in the office…

GTG: When did you decide you wanted to work in beauty?

KB: I studied English Literature at the University of Exeter, and once I graduated I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do so I did a few internships in Marketing and Communications, which helped me to figure out that I was interested in a career in Marketing. I’ve always loved the beauty industry: how products are marketed, and how an idea develops into a tangible product, so I did look specifically at marketing jobs within the industry.

GTG: How did you break into the industry?

KB: I knew I was interested in beauty so when I looked into finding a job I targeted jobs in the industry. My first marketing internship was with a consumer-focused company, not specifically beauty, but it helped give me grounding in and an understanding of the different facets of marketing. As I continued to gain experience, I tried to find opportunities that were specifically related to the beauty industry. The more I experienced different companies and sectors the more I realised how important it was to me that I did a job that I really enjoyed with a company whose ethos, products, and culture I really believed in and engaged with.

GTG: How did you find your current role?

KB: I found the opportunity at Philip Kingsley through Get The Job . I’ve always enjoyed browsing Get The Gloss so when I saw that you were launching a dedicated platform for Beauty and Wellness jobs I was immediately interested. I had found it quite difficult to find jobs within the industry and to have a dedicated platform is fantastic. I had a look through the opportunities on the site and was immediately drawn to the role at Philip Kingsley . I think that because I was interested in the company, what they stand for, and the opportunity they had listed, my excitement came through in my cover letter.

GTG: Is there a typical day in the life of an International Marketing Executive?

KB: Honestly no, working with so many different countries and products means there is always a new challenge or a new puzzle to try and solve. One day you might be working on new product development and the next trying to figure out logistics and legal registration requirements for the Middle East or Asia. There is always a new challenge to tackle, and being part of a team that works together to figure it out is fantastic.

For me working in a collaborative environment is brilliant, at Philip Kingsley you’re encouraged to ask questions and take on new challenges and if you’re struggling with something there is always someone to help you get your head around the problem. It is an environment where hard work is rewarded with new responsibilities and challenges that make you feel like you have something exciting to offer to an established brand.

GTG: What advice would you give to people who want to break into beauty marketing?

KB: When I was applying to Uni I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do so I chose a subject I loved, but also one that is quite versatile in the job market. I think that taking the time to experience different sectors and business areas helped me to make a decision about what I wanted to do and allowed me to develop a range of skills.

I think it’s important to realise that whatever job you do it’s going to take up a lot of your time so taking the time to figure out what fascinates you and what you’re good at will stand you in good stead when you walk into an interview. I spent ages hunting for a job within the beauty industry and really struggled to find a platform or agency that could help me find what I was looking for. I think that Get The Job has filled a gap in providing a dedicated platform that incorporates listings with tailored advice. It gave me the opportunity to apply to the job at Philip Kingsley, which I wouldn’t have been able to find had it not been for the platform.

