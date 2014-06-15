Health and fitness tips to keep you motivated

Let’s be honest, getting fit is no mean feat. So to help you stay focused and dedicated to the Project Bikini cause , we’ve asked some of the best personal trainers, nutritionists and fitness experts around to provide a motivational quote a day, to give you that extra bit of encouragement when you feel tempted to throw in the towel.

So grab that gym bag, drop that cookie and press repeat on that HIIT workout playlist , because with this team of fitness pros on side, you’ll be beach-body ready in no time. Well, in six weeks to be exact.

*plays Rocky soundtrack*

Long-term goals

“Ask yourself, is what you’re doing today getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow?” Unknown.

Make your mark

"Every athlete is as individual as a fingerprint." Sean McDowell , Creative Director for Nike Running.

Call to action

“Let's stop calling it exercise, start calling it movement and make it a non-negotiable part of every day - from five minutes to 50, it will all add up to a stronger, leaner, happier new you!” Karen Cummings-Palmer , Health and Nutrition Consultant.

Bring home the bacon

“Sweat like a pig to look like a fox.” Unknown.

Buns of steel

“Good things come to those who work their asses off." Ronnie Kublova , Personal Trainer at Powervibe Fitness Studio .

Older and wiser

“The older you get the more you need to be mindful of the food you eat and the exercise you do. It’s never too late to start!” Dalton Wong, Personal Trainer at Twenty Two Training.

Fighting temptation

“Don’t give up what you want the most, for what you want now.” Unknown.

Fitness date

“Schedule your workout into your diary. Make exercise a part of your daily routine.” Ronnie Kublova , Personal Trainer at Powervibe Fitness Studio .

Reality bites

“Don’t be upset with the results you didn’t get, from the workout you didn’t do.” Unknown.

In it to win it

"The moment you want to quit is the moment when change happens. Stay in it!" Niki Rein , founder of Barrecore.

Brain food

“Think about how far you have gotten, not how far you have to go.” Unknown.

Not for hire

“I decided my body wasn’t an apartment I was renting, it was the house I would always live in.” Julia Turshen , co-author of ‘It’s All Good ,’ written with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Eyes on the prize

“Exercise never takes more than it gives back. Believe in exercise.” Susannah Taylor , Editor-in-Chief of Get The Gloss.

Take a load off

“Bad days make for great fuel for workouts.” Unknown.

Every breath you take

“Have you really breathed today? Go on...STOP! Close your eyes and REALLY breathe.” Jane Wake , fitness consultant.

Body talk

“Your body is a temple, not a trash can.” Unknown.

Workout wardrobe

“Would you rather be covered in sweat at the gym or covered in clothes at the beach?” Unknown.

All shapes and sizes

“Don't try to make yourself fit into an exercise regime… make the exercise fit you.” Jane Wake , fitness consultant.

Food sense

“Yes, I’m trying to eat healthily. No, I’m not on a diet.” Unknown.

Gym genius

“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” An Albert Einstein quote that inspires Linda Jones , Personal Trainer at Twenty Two Training.

Brawns before bras

“'Double Ds:' determination and dedication. The only double Ds that matter ;)." Sylvester Sayall , Personal Trainer at Equinox.

The cellulite lifter

“An avocado a day keeps cellulite at bay." Vicki Edgson , Nutritional Therapist.

Beat the clock

"There are 1,440 minutes in every day. Schedule 30 of them for physical activity.” Ronnie Kublova , Personal Trainer at Powervibe Fitness Studio.

Race against time

“If you worked out when you first started thinking about it... you’d be done by now.” Unknown.

Just do it

"If you have a body then you're an athlete." Bill Bowerman , Co-founder of Nike.

Do the math

“Fact: thinking about going to the gym burns 0 calories.” Carl Martin , Head of Personal Training at Equinox.

Sticks and stones

“One in two women will break or fracture a bone once they hit their 50s, but the women who exercise through their 20s, 30s and 40s are part of the 50% who don’t.” Jane Wake , fitness consultant.

Sweat the small stuff

"The only bad workout is the one that didn't happen." Ronnie Kublova , Personal Trainer at Powervibe Fitness Studio.

Fit food

"Beautiful FOODS = BEAUTIFUL You." Romina Pulichino , Nutritionist at PLENISH.

Push it

“That extra rep, set, mile really makes the difference between the body you have and the body you want.” Dalton Wong , Personal Trainer.

Overcoming hurdles

“If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.” Susannah Taylor , Editor-in-Chief of Get the Gloss.

Clever cooking

“Learning how to eat will save you from having to learn how to diet.” Ian Marber , Nutritional Therapist.

Reality check

“Let's take the media and social pressure to look good, call it inspiration and forget about the kind of perfection that is only attainable with airbrushing.” Karen Cummings-Palmer , Health and Nutrition Consultant.

Don't bet your bottom dollar

“Money can’t buy health or a fantastic body. Hard work and commitment does.” Dalton Wong , Personal Trainer.

Good things come to she who weights

“The myth that women shouldn't lift heavy is only perpetuated by women who fear hard work and men who fear strong women.” Sylvester Sayall , Personal Trainer at Equinox.

Flip your fitness focus

"If you focus on results, you will never change. If you focus on change, you will get results." Ronnie Kublova , Personal Trainer at Powervibe Fitness Studio.

Fitness over face

“If you still look cute at the end of a workout... you didn't train hard enough.” Carl Martin , Head of Personal Training at Equinox.

Mind over matter

“Focus your mind and your body will follow.” Jane Wake , fitness expert.

Workout wisdom

“Think about how you feel after a great workout. Isn’t that motivation enough?” Linda Hipp , founder of sportswear brand, LIJA.

Food for thought

“You can’t outrun a bad diet.” Calgary Avansino , wellbeing expert and Contributing Editor of Vogue.

Training day

“There are seven days in the week and 'someday' isn't one of them.” Geoff Bagshaw , Head of Group Fitness at Equinox.