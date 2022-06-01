The Skinny Bitch Collective's signature cardio circuit

The SBC is an buzzy fitness concept that’s fast gaining a celebrity following, from Millie Mackintosh to Daisy Lowe and Suki Waterhouse. Run by primal eating, functional fitness expert Russell Bateman, Russ uses body strengthening and fast fat-burning techniques to create the ultimate long, lean silhouette. Only problem is, the class is proving so popular it’s often fully booked. Thankfully we’ve brought a little bit of the SBC straight to your living room with this DIY exclusive SBC cardio circuit workout.

Exercise 1: Jumping Squats

Squat down as low as you can to the ground, then squeeze your glutes and jump up as high as you can. This will work your glutes and fire up your matabolic system, making sure your joints and stabilising muscles stay strong. Repeat 15 times.

Exercise 2: Wall Climbers

Position yourself against the wall, retract your shoulders and then bring each of your knees in turn into your tummy in a rapid motion as fast as you can. This is great for your shoulder stability and abs, and is also a fantastic workout for the heart. Go as fast as you can for 30 seconds.

Exercise 3: Plank Push-Ups

Assume a plank position, squeeze your glutes then come up on to your right side, and then down. Repeat for the left side. Make sure you squeeze your glutes at all times and try to have as little rest as possible as this will allow you to illicit the maximum fat loss potential from your workout. Repeat with the left and right arm 10 times each.

Repeat the entire workout twice, building up to doing it three times over when your fitness levels have improved.

Credits

Model: Portia Freeman

Directed by Susannah Taylor of GTG and Russ Bateman

Hair and Makeup: Camila Fez

Film produced by Pocketmotionpictures.com