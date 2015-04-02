Amelia Freer: The foods that make you glow from within

There are so many lotions and potions available on the market, which claim to help make us glow. However, Nutritional Therapist Amelia Freer firmly believes that true glow comes from within; it’s all about how we nourish ourselves.

Eat more oily fish

As well as being an excellent source of protein, fish is also a natural source of the essential fatty acid Omega-3, which is really key for keeping our skin glowing. The best sources of oily fish are salmon, tuna, sardines, herring and mackerel. Amelia strongly recommends getting some good forms of Omega-3 in your diet. If you’re vegetarian, your best source of Omega-3 comes from nuts and seeds.

Max out on purple foods

Amelia states that purple foods, such as red cabbage, aubergine, beetroot, purple berries (blueberries and blackberries), are key to premature ageing. The purple pigment in these foods offer a really protective anti-oxidant that works to delay premature ageing. Purple food isn’t a colour that often springs to mind when we think about eating, but Amelia encourages you to get colourful and creative with your meals and to ensure that you’re finding as many purple foods in your diet each day as you can.

Drink enough water

If you want healthy and glowing skin, hydration is absolutely key. The only difference between a raisin and a grape is that the raisin has had the water sucked out of it – it’s dehydrated. This is exactly what will happen to your skin cells if you don’t keep regularly hydrated. So, Amelia says that water, water and more water is key to nice glowing skin – think of a nice plump water balloon, that’s exactly what we’re aiming for when it comes to our skin cells.

Amelia recommends keeping a water bottle with you throughout the day, which you can constantly re-fill to make sure you don’t get dehydrated suddenly. Ultimately, aim for 2 litres (around 8 glasses) per day – spread it throughout the day, not all at once.

Eat healthy fats

One of the key things for glowing skin is eating healthy fats. Every single cell in our body has an outer layer of essential fatty acids on it. To keep this plump, we need to ensure that we’re eating good quality fats. Nuts and seeds are a perfect skin-friendly food.

Swap your latte for green tea

Green tea is your skin’s best friend. Packed with antioxidants, this drink helps to protect your skin cells from elements, such as pollution and the sun. Try to phase out your coffees and lattes and replace these with one or two cups of green tea a day.

Disclaimer: Created in partnership with Whole Foods Market.

Credits:

Hair and makeup by Arabella Preston

Director: Susannah Taylor

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures