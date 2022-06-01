The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

We've got just the thing to help you ease into the new week in a healthy, yet relaxing way.

And who better to turn to for something quick yet effective than the people's favourite yogini, Adriene Mishler? The Texan-native has amassed more than 11 million subscribers to her Yoga with Adriene YouTube channel thanks to her popular videos that she films at home, including 7-minute Bedtime Yoga which has had over five million views.

Mishler's belly-targeting class offers a gut-busting workout for your core that builds strength and flexibility, as well as generating blood flow around the body. The Total Body Yoga - Deep Core video takes us through breathing exercises to start before beginning the practice with gentle bridge exercises to engage the hamstrings, lower back, abdominals and glutes. Instead of stomach crunches, Mishler encourages dead bug sit-ups, which target the lower abdominals.

While the routine may look tough, Mishler's calming tone helps to keep you relaxed; even her pet pooch finds a moment of calm near the mat as the yogi does the moves. After engaging all the muscles with deep breathing, the workout goes into a sweet vinyasa flow before ending with mindful mountain climbers and gratitude.

The workout is perfect for anyone wanting to squeeze a session in during a busy week. See you on the mat.

Check out more of Adriene Mishler's videos on YouTube here .