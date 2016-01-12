Editor's Vlog: Why you need to download Project Me

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor explains why  Project Me  is the perfect at-home health and fitness guide to follow in 2016 to help you change bad eating habits, get you fitter and make you stronger both mentally and physically. Best of all? You don't need a gym, just yourself and a pair of trainers.

There are also details of our weekly Tuesday competition we are running in January with Active in Style - watch now and enter!

Click here to download Project Me in our GTG Shop


