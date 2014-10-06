Estee Lauder Companies 2014 BCA Campaign: Paula’s story

A heart wrenching look at what it is to tell your child you have cancer, Paula’s story is an honest account aimed at raising awareness and bringing hope.

In her video, Paula and her husband discuss the various stages of a book given to their young son by the hospital to help him deal with the diagnosis of his mother. Laughing as they swap memories and greatful for the fact that he took to it so well, the couple reminisce about the book’s end where the family play together on a beach and how it reflects the heartwarming ending of their own personal and emotive story.

Watch Paula’s story and  share your own  using the hashtag #BCAstrength. You can also check out stories from  Annette  and  Cordelia

MORE GLOSS : Our 10 favourite pink products for Breast Cancer Awareness



You may also like

5 things to love about Brazilian beauty
5:2 diet recipe: Rocket and grated kohlrabi salad with toasted cashew nuts
Dove launches premium beauty at Selfridges
Beyonce and Jourdan signal the return of the bob


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
6 December 2023   Louise Atkinson
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
30 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
21 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
21 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
15 November 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Explore More

 