Estee Lauder Companies 2014 BCA Campaign: Paula’s story

A heart wrenching look at what it is to tell your child you have cancer, Paula’s story is an honest account aimed at raising awareness and bringing hope.

In her video, Paula and her husband discuss the various stages of a book given to their young son by the hospital to help him deal with the diagnosis of his mother. Laughing as they swap memories and greatful for the fact that he took to it so well, the couple reminisce about the book’s end where the family play together on a beach and how it reflects the heartwarming ending of their own personal and emotive story.

