Get The Gloss meets Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing

Get The Gloss reporter Marissa Montgomery met with Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing in New York City and couldn’t resist quizzing the boys on their health and fitness regimes.

While the boys may not have tried juicing, Soul Cycle  or Barry’s Bootcamp (and opted for the clubs instead – dancing counts as exercise, after all), Jamie insists that he’s going to try NY Loves Yoga, one of New York’s most popular yoga studios, and Bikram yoga.

Despite not catching the fitness bug while in the Big Apple, the guys are still in good shape, but how do they do it? Jamie claims that the key is to stay hydrated and drink lots of water, while Spencer swears by Forza supplements . He describes them as, “High caffeine pills that keep your heart rate up and suppresses your appetite so that you don’t eat as much.”

And for workouts? Both men prefer to do exercise moves that aren’t restricted by their constant travels. Spencer tends to do press ups, while Jamie favours what he calls ‘The Cycle’ – a stomach crunch which requires cycling your legs in air while touching your knee to the opposite elbow. He says, “I like it because I can do it in hotel rooms, my bedroom – wherever I want, at any time.”

Be sure to watch until the end and judge who you think is in better shape!


