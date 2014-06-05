How to work out in a small space

For many people with busy lives, finding the time and space to work out is very difficult. Here, Christina Howells of That Girl has devised a highly effective interval training programme that you can incorporate 2-3 times per week in the smallest of spaces.

“Interval training consists of intense periods of work with short recovery segments, allowing you to keep the workout intensity high whilst still maintaining form. The beauty of this form of training is it maintains lean muscle tissue whilst it also boosts your fat burning potential post-workout so your metabolism stays boosted way after your session,” explains Christina.

WORKOUT INSTRUCTIONS

Repeat all four exercises one after the other completing four circuits in total.

Perform the exercises at full intensity for 20 secs each and take 20 secs rest before moving to the next one. If you are used to high intensity training then reduce the rest time to 10 secs.

Exercise 1: Sprinter Lunge for 20 seconds

Rest 20 seconds

Exercise 2: Plie Pulse Jumps for 20 seconds

Rest 20 seconds

Exercise 3: Running girl for 20 seconds

Rest 20 Seconds

Exercise 4: Bunny hops for 20 seconds

Rest 20 Seconds

Credits:

Workout by Christina Howells of ThatGirl

Film by pocketmotionpictures.com

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Clothes - Shorts and trainers by Nike, sports bra top Lija

Model: Kate Braithwaite at W Athletic

