How long should my period be? A GP explains

When you're taught about puberty in school it's often believer that periods last around seven days, but for most people this isn't the case, with periods lasting between three and five days for some, seven and eight for others and even two or three for some people, according to GP Dr Johanna Ward .

To dispel any confusion around how long your period should last, Dr Johanna recorded a video for us answering some of your most asked period questions, including 'how long should my period be?'

   View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Get The Gloss (@getthegloss)

"A normal length period is what is normal for you," says Dr Johanna. "Every single woman will have a different cycle, different duration and a different flow. As long as you're regular in your own way that's a reassuring sign."

"Most people's cycles vary," she tells us. "Some people have a 20-day cycle, some have a 35-day cycle. If you don't know your cycle length it's worth tracking either via an app  or manually noting it down. Monitor your flow, duration, period symptoms and mood changes throughout your cycle and see what you discover."

When you first start your period it takes a while for them to get settled because it requires complex communication between the brain, hormones and the ovaries, says Dr Johanna. Once your periods are regular, unless you go on contraception  or have a baby, most people maintain a certain kind of regularity until their early 40s when women are perimenopausal and the ovaries start to decline in their production of oestrogen , progesterone and testosterone , meaning your periods might become shorter, lighter and more unpredictable. This may go on until you're 51, the average age of menopause  in the UK.

There are a variety of things that can change the length of your period, explains Dr Johanna, including contraception, excessive exercise, excessive weightloss, thyroid problems or polycystic ovaries. If you're concerned about irregularities in your period, Dr Johanna recommends making an appointment with your GP.

Follow Dr Johanna Ward on Instagram

MORE GLOSS: 14 unexpected things you should never do on your period 


You may also like

Project Me Recipe: Chickpea and tomato salad with fresh herbs
Green goddess salad: This is what a nutritionist has to say about Tiktok’s favourite lunch
Rosemary Ferguson’s energy boosting juice
10 ways to boost your metabolism


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
6 December 2023   Louise Atkinson
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
30 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Health
Should you try TikTok-trending Lemon Bottle fat dissolving injections?
27 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
21 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
21 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Explore More

 