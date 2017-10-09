How to check your breasts for lumps and other signs of breast cancer

How often do you check your breasts at home? We all know by now that the earlier cancer is detected the better, but while checking for lumps is important, it’s just as crucial to know how your breasts feel normally in order to spot any new changes - which is why a regular at-home breast examination should become part of your routine.

Nuffield Health’s Medical Director of Wellbeing, Dr Davina Deniszczyc explains in the video that this regular habit will help you to be more confident in going to your GP too, if you want to check out any notable changes. In the video, Dr Deniszczyc also reassures us that most lumps and bumps found in the breast are likely to be benign - so don’t panic - but it’s still worth checking things out.

What to look for:

Rashes

Discharge

Lumps

Skin pulling

Asymmetry

To feel for lumps in the breast, use the flat of the hand (not fingertips) with one hand up behind your head. Watch the video for the full tutorial and add a regular boob examination to your beauty routine; awareness is our best weapon against cancer.

For more information visit Nuffield Health or find out more through charities such as Breast Cancer Care