How to develop a better mindset with Jacqueline Hurst

Iconic beauty brand Clinique has launched the world’s first “great skin lab” pop-up store, which will be based in the buzzing heart of Covent Garden.

The 700 square foot retail space is revolutionising the procedure of purchasing skincare by allowing you to get a first-hand experience of a day in the life of your skin.

To do this, you’ll go through an interactive experience that will stimulate your senses through digital experience pods, receive personalised skin consultations from the brand's skincare experts and receive a complimentary sample of their custom-fit moisturiser (available in various formulations suited to each and every skin type).

The space will also retail hero products from the brand's iconic skin care offering, including the legendary 3-step cleansing system and new Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush .

In honour of Clinique's inspirational campaign, life coach and clinical hypnotherapist Jacqueline Hurst sat down to talk us through how we can make sure our days and afternoons #StartBetter by thinking better.

