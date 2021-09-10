Amelia Freer's easy end of summer salad you'll be making all September

After that glorious September heatwave, it seems that summer is bidding us adieu, so what better time to make Amelia Freer's impressive end of summer salad? "A lot of my clients get really baffled about salad; their concept of a salad is lettuce, tomato and cucumber and of course that can get pretty boring," Amelia tells us. "I wanted to show how you can get really creative with salads with just a few ingredients."

Amelia uses rocket, which she loves for its peppery flavour, and adds pear which she says goes really nicely with the saltiness of the grated feta she adds in later. Amelia slices red onion very thinly to stop it overpowering the flavour and sprinkles it on top along with chopped walnuts and lemon zest. Amelia is flexible with the ingredients; this isn't a recipe you need exact measurements for – music to our ears!

You'll need:

Rocket

Pear

Red onion

Feta cheese

A lemon

Walnuts

Method:

1. Chop your rocket and place into your bowl

2. Peel a pear into your bowl

3. Thinly slice half a red onion and sprinkle on top

4. Thinly slice the feta cheese over the salad, or chop/rip apart as you wish

5. Grate lemon zest over the salad

6. Roughly chop walnuts and sprinkle them on your salad

7. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil as you wish

And there you have it, a healthy salad that strays from the bland limp lettuce you might find in your lunchbox.

