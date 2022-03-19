How to make salad in a jar with Amelia Freer

As the hot weather continues, we’re finding ourselves craving fresh and healthy salads. Though limp lettuce and a lack of imagination often leaves us reaching for unhealthy alternatives.

In the first of her cooking series with Get The Gloss, Nutritional Therapist Amelia Freer shows you how to make a tasty but healthy salad in a jar. Easy to make and packed with flavour, this colourful salad is the perfect addition to any picnics, BBQs or dinner parties. It also serves as the perfect lunch.

Follow Amelia’s steps and you’ll never be bored of salad again…

You’ll need:

Chickpeas

Sweetcorn

Avocado

A lemon

A carrot

Spring onions

Cherry tomatoes

Lettuce

Method:

Start by adding chickpeas to the jar. They’re a good source of protein for lunch time and help to keep you filled for longer – the perfect substitute to bread and pasta.

Next top it this up with sweetcorn, which complements the chickpeas.

Then add some avocado. Before adding the avocado to the jar, cover it with lemon juice to stop it from going brown.

Add a layer of grated carrot and sprinkle some spring onions on top.

Top it up with cherry tomatoes.

Finally, add your lettuce on top so that it doesn’t get soggy.

It’s as easy as that. You’re left with a nutritious and delicious rainbow salad.

Amelia recommends adding your fruit to your salad, as it’ll leave you with less to carry to work and also goes well with the salad.

Are there any specific ingredients that you love to add to your salads? Let us know in the comments below!


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

 

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

30 May 2022   Melanie Macleod
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

26 May 2022   Amber Voller
Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

23 May 2022   Ingeborg Van Lotringen
Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

20 May 2022   Cassie Powney
Skin

What is Profhilo? A doctor explains

17 May 2022  
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

14 May 2022   Mariella Frostrup and Alice Smellie
Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

13 May 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

12 May 2022   Cassie Powney
Explore More

 