Amelia Freer: How to nourish yourself

So, what does “nourish” actually mean? Amelia describes nourish as all of the different nutrients, vitamins, phytonutrients, minerals, omegas, fats and oils that can nourish our bodies.

Amelia believes that the only way we can do this is by eating natural and real foods, as it’s the best way to get the widest variety of nutrients. Fortunately, we also have access to good quality supplements, which can top up levels and help to even out any imbalances we may have.

The importance of good quality supplements

When it comes to supplements, Amelia highly recommends that you buy the best quality supplements that you can afford. At Whole Foods Market, there are a great team who can really advise you on what is the right thing for you to take.

Amelia strongly believes that it is far better to take two good quality supplements and take those consistently than buying lots and lots of cheaper versions.

Why take a probiotic?

We’re all individual, and so, we all have different needs for different supplements at different times in our lives and so, Amelia cannot give general advice. However, there are a few that she believes are always a good starting point.

Firstly, go for a probiotic, a friendly bacterium. The best quality probiotics can usually be found in the fridge, so that’s the best place to start.

Take the right type of omegas

The next supplement that Amelia would encourage are the omega oils or essential fatty acids, which are commonly known as fish oils. Again, Amelia recommends getting these from the original food sources, such as oily fish, nuts and seeds, however, there is also no harm in taking a good quality supplement.

Amelia says that it’s really important to get the right balance of omega 3 and omega 6 – she always encourages a bit of both and suggests you try to make sure you’re getting a bit of both in.

As, supplements are really personal; Amelia says you need to seek advice on what’s right for you.

Buy a quality multi-vitamin

Amelia never tries to give her clients too many supplements at one time, as she recognises that people don’t enjoy swallowing lots of pills. So, she always searches for a good quality multivitamin and mineral. This will be something that includes zinc, magnesium and Vitamin C.

Boost your Vitamin D levels

Amelia also looks out for supplements with B Vitamins in it, as this can help with stress and energy levels. Additionally, quite a lot of people take Vitamin D, but Amelia says that it is essential to get tested by your GP to find out what your levels are to see if you need to take it and how much you need to consume.

Eat your eggs

A massive fan of eggs, Amelia cannot recommend them enough as a stable source for protein and an excellent source of zinc. Zinc is one of the most crucial nutrients for all of our health, from how our hormones behave to how our brains function. They’re also the key to healthy and glowing skin!

Aim for the rainbow

An essential part of nourishment is ensuring that you’re consuming a varied diet. This means a wide range of colours – aim for the rainbow every single day, Amelia says, as this will ensure that you’re getting phytonutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fibre; everything that’s really going to protect your health.

Nobody wants a bland diet; we don’t have to just be eating greens or just be eating beige – look for something purple, blue, red, pink, yellow… They are lots of options available. Get that rainbow on your play every single day.

Amelia strongly recommends that you start to think about food as nourishment. Get out of your comfort zones and have a look at the different colours and variety that you put in your basket – it really could make a huge difference to your health.

Disclaimer: Created in partnership with Whole Foods Market.

Credits:

Hair and makeup by Arabella Preston

Director: Susannah Taylor

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures