How to start a better fitness regime by Calgary Avansino

Iconic beauty brand Clinique has launched the world’s first “great skin lab” pop-up store, which will be based in the buzzing heart of Covent Garden.

The 700 square foot retail space is revolutionising the procedure of purchasing skincare by allowing you to get a first-hand experience of a day in the life of your skin.

To do this, you’ll go through an interactive experience that will stimulate your senses through digital experience pods, receive personalised skin consultations with their incredibly skincare experts and received a complimentary sample of their custom-fit moisturiser (which comes in various forms suited to different skin types).

The space will also retail hero products from their iconic skin care offering, including their popular 3-step cleansing system and new Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush.

In honour of their inspirational campaign, wellbeing expert Calgary Avansino sat down to talk us through how we can #StartBetter when it comes to looking after our body.

How can you start better when it comes to your skincare, nutrition and mind? Tweet @CliniqueUK_PR or Instagram your images to @CliniqueUK with #GreatSkinLab and #StartBetter now!