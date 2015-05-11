Introducing Get The Box: 7 of the best health products to your door

In honour of our Get The Box launch, Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor runs you through the contents of the box...

Your limited edition box includes:

1 x Rude Health Beetroot Bar (35g - full size)

1 x Aduna Superfruit Powder (80g - full size)

1 x Udo's Choice Super 8 (30 capsules - full size)

1 x Better You Magnesium BetterYou Spray (15ml)

2 x Chia Seed Oat Blueberry & Chia sachets (full size)

10 x Chia Seed Co Shots (full size)

10 x Pukka Supreme Matcha tea sachets (full size)

Get The Box is worth £40 but available to you for £19.95.

Please note we only post to mainland UK currently. There is an additional post and packaging charge of £3.95 for tracked delivery within 2-3 working days.