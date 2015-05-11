Introducing Get The Box: 7 of the best health products to your door

In honour of our Get The Box launch, Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor runs you through the contents of the box...

Your limited edition box includes:

1 x Rude Health Beetroot Bar (35g - full size)

1 x Aduna Superfruit Powder (80g - full size)

1 x Udo's Choice Super 8 (30 capsules - full size)

1 x Better You Magnesium BetterYou Spray (15ml)

2 x Chia Seed Oat Blueberry & Chia sachets (full size)

10 x Chia Seed Co Shots (full size)

10 x Pukka Supreme Matcha tea sachets (full size)

Get The Box is worth £40 but available to you for £19.95.

Please note we only post to mainland UK currently. There is an additional post and packaging charge of £3.95 for tracked delivery within 2-3 working days.


You may also like

Editor's Vlog: How to make a nutritious but tasty green smoothie
Blogger of the week: The Wednesday Chef
Blogger of the Week: Cookie and Kate
The ultimate makeup survival kit


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
M&S creck neck button front cardigan £19.50
Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Angélique, £35
Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Mask, £43
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Desmond & Dempsey Printed Pyjamas, £170

 

More Gloss

Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
13 December 2023   Ingeborg Van Lotringen
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
6 December 2023   Louise Atkinson
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
30 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Health
Should you try TikTok-trending Lemon Bottle fat dissolving injections?
27 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
21 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Explore More

 