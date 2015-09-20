Introducing Get The Box: Recharge & Reset

There is no better time than September to kick-start your health regime - it's the prime time to review your overall wellbeing and start afresh.

To help you on your way, and by popular demand, we are launching our second Get The Box: Recharge & Reset, a curated edit of energy-giving, health re-booting products and supplements to boost your body and mind.

Get The Box is worth £65, but is available to you for only £24.95 (including P&P).

Your limited edition box will include:

1 x Viridian: High Five Multivitamin & Mineral Formula (30 capsules)

1 x Pip & Nut: Coconut & Almond Butter (full size 250g jar)

1 x Inner Me: Essential Three  (1 week's worth)

1 x Vita Coco: Coconut Oil (50ml)

1 x Primal Pantry: Apple & Pecan Bar

5 x Pukka: Vitalise (x 5 sachets)

5 x Pukka: Cleen Greens (x 5 sachets)

1 x Barrecorre voucher (to be used against 1 studio class or 1 month's worth of unlimited online barre sessions)

Available to buy here .

Please note we only post to mainland UK.

Please note as of 25th November 2015, Recharge and Reset boxes will no longer include the Primal Pantry Apple & Pecan Bar.


