Liz Earle: how to make your own kombucha

Make your own kombucha  - fermented black tea

Ingredients

3 green or black tea bags (it must have a base of ‘real’ tea)

80g granulated sugar (don’t panic – the microbes digest this)

900ml boiling water

Kombucha culture (also called a kombucha ‘scoby’ available online )

Equipment

1.5-litre glass jar

1 muslin cloth

Method

Put the tea bags in the glass jar, add the sugar and pour in boiling water almost to the top (make sure your glass jar can tolerate boiling water). Stir, leave it for half an hour, then remove the tea bags.

Now leave it to cool completely, and add your scoby plus any liquid that the scoby comes with. Cover the glass jar with the muslin secured with string and leave it in a spot that’s away from direct sunlight and has a steady temperature.

Leave the kombucha to ferment; it will take anything between 5 and 18 days. The colour will change slightly and it will become cloudier. Taste, using a small glass – it should taste fruity and tart and maybe a little ‘fizzy’. This means it’s ready. The longer you leave it, the less sweet it will become and it will begin to taste sour. It depends on how you like it.

MORE GLOSS: all you need to know about kombucha and its health benefits

Pour the kombucha through a nylon sieve into a large glass or jug – this is for drinking – leaving behind about a quarter in the jar with the scoby. This is what you will use to make your next brew.

To flavour the final juice, add freshly squeezed ginger, raspberries, oranges, lemon or lime, or add to your favourite smoothies or vegetable juice.

For more gut-friendly recipes by Liz see T he Good Gut Guide by Liz Earle  and  lizearlewellbeing.com


You may also like

Amelia Freer: Spicy feta peppers recipe
Hemsley + Hemsley Recipe: Pea and Mint Ice Lollies with Chocolate
3 gorgeously, guilt-free desserts by Nina Parker
8 easy but healthy dinner ideas for when you’re too tired to cook


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
M&S creck neck button front cardigan £19.50
Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Angélique, £35
Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Mask, £43
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Desmond & Dempsey Printed Pyjamas, £170

 

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
6 December 2023   Louise Atkinson
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
30 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Recipe
Soup season is here! Make this healthy, hearty bowl of goodness today
22 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
21 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
21 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Explore More

 