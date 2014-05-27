Project Bikini: The Long Lean Body Workout week 4 - 6

Christina Howells is a personal trainer to some of the hottest bodies in London, including fashion and magazine editors, models and actresses. This is the second half of our exclusive 2014 Project Bikini workout plan to complete from the comfort of your sitting room. The aim? To slim down and create long, lean definition (note this workout is designed not to make women bulky.)

No extra equipment is required – just a yoga mat, a chair and a banister or door handle.

Christina’s Notes:

Aim to complete the exercises 3-4 times a week

Week 4: Super set two exercises at a time like you did in week 2 and 3. A Super set is a form of training where two exercises in a row are performed without stopping.

For example, Thread the needle followed by Skater lunge intense. Repeat twice before moving on to the next two on the list.

If you are quite new to exercise then it's fine to stick to one set of each exercise until you are ready to up the tempo.

If you are short of time one week, then rather than miss your session, perform 1 set each of the exercises.

Exercise 1: The Butt Sculpt

This move will lift and firm your backside.

Position: Lie down on your back, arms alongside the body. Right leg is bent at 90 degrees with the heel rested on a chair. Your left leg is in the air bent at a 90-degree angle.

Action: Dynamically lift the hips towards the sky contracting the right buttock so that your torso and pelvis are in a straight line.

Allow the left knee to drop open to thread the left foot under the left leg. As you do this there will be a natural tilt of the hips but be sure to keep this minimal.

Reverse the movement and lower the hips back down to the floor.

Repeat 8-12 each side. Work up to 12-15 each side.

Hot Body Tip: You will be working the bridging side strongly; I want you to think about pushing through the heel when you thread the other leg through to engage the bum (it's subtle and more about the thought of activating the glutes).

Exercise 2: Long, Lovely Legs

This exercise is a strong move that works the legs and bum hard.

Position: Stand with feet together hands clasped together in front of your chest.

Action: Take a wide step to the right to lower into a side lunge. Think of pushing the hips backwards so the right knee is in line with the toes. The left leg is straight with the heel firmly on the ground.

Now step the right leg back, allowing the left leg to bend as you lower into a squat. Stay low and step the left leg out to repeat the lunge, straightening the right leg.

Repeat 20-30 alternating legs.

Hot Body Tip: Try not to come to standing throughout the exercise.

Exercise 3: Tiger Toning

Position: Similar to extended child position but with your knees and shins hovering off the floor. Knees are hip width apart and the arms extended long, with hands firmly rooted into the ground. Your hips push back towards your heels. Gaze is downwards and the spine is in neutral.

Action: Extend your body forward so you come into one straight line from head to toes.

From here, lower into a press-up keeping the elbows close to your sides.

Reverse the move to return to the start position.

Repeat 8-12 times.

Hot Body Tip: You can modify this move by placing the knees on the floor to perform the press-up.

Exercise 4: The Bikini Blast Intense

This one really works the whole body as well as challenging co-ordination, flexibility and balance, taking the Bikini Sculpter to a whole new level.

Position: Stand on your right leg with your left knee bent towards the chest. Keep your arms by your sides.

Action: Lunge the left leg back, straightening the leg so the left toes are on the floor but not the knee. Simultaneously place the hands on the floor underneath your shoulder blades and sweep the right leg back into a one-legged plank position.

Squeeze the right butt as you go.

Reverse the move by stepping the right foot forwards in between the hands, bringing you back to standing raising the left knee towards the chest.

Repeat 8-12 x on one side before switching legs.

Hot Body Tip: This one is difficult, if you’re struggling then go back to the Bikini Body Sculpters from week 1-3 till you are ready to progress the move.

Exercise 5: The Side Sculpt

Position: Come into a modified plank with your right arm extended under the shoulder, palm flat and the right knee bent on the floor. Left arm reaches up to the sky. Left leg is straight and the foot is lightly flexed.

Action: Keeping your weight balanced, extend your left leg to hip height and lower to your starting position under control. Now lower the left hand to the floor and extend the leg up and backwards to work the butt.

Repeat 12-15 each side.

Hot Body Tip: Keep the movement slow and controlled. If you want to increase the intensity try adding 0.5-1 kilo ankle weights.

Exercise 6: Lower Body Blitzer

This exercise really tones the bum, legs, calves and challenges endurance.

Position: Stand on your left leg with the right knee bent towards at hip level. Arms at your sides.

Action: Squat down through the left leg as far as you can go before placing the hands on the floor. Try to get the butt in line with the knee (45 degree angle).

Jump your left leg back and land in a plank position on both feet. Abs are pulled in tight and the gaze is down.

Jump back onto the left foot and lower the hips once again to as close to a 45-degree angle as you can before standing back up.

Repeat 8-12 each leg.

Hot Body Tip: By lowering to 45 degrees you really work your butt as well as challenging your cardiovascular system.

Exercise 7: Upper body definer

Strengthens the upper body and challenges and firms the abdominals.

Position: Lie under a (strong) chair, legs bent at 90 degrees, heels firmly rooted on the floor. Hold either side of the chair seat, palms facing inwards.

Action: Push down into your heels as you use your arms to pull your bodyweight up until your chest touches the chair (or as far as you can get).

Reverse the move by slowly lowering your body back to the floor.

Repeat 8-12 working up to 20

Hot Body Tip: Engage your abdominals, and be mindful not to arch your back.

Exercise 8: The Full Body Beautifier

Works the legs, challenges the cardiovascular system.

Position: Start in a lunge position with the left leg in front, knee in line with the heel and the right back knee under the hip. Arms out at your sides with palms forwards.

Action: In one explosive movement jump in the air and land in a wide squat position so the hips are in line with the knees. From here spring back up to land back in the lunge with the left leg in front. Keep the arms in the same position.

Repeat 8-12 x one side before switching to the other leg..

Hot Body Tip: Keep a straight spine throughout, avoiding stooping forwards.

You can modify the exercise by stepping into the lunge and then back to a squat.