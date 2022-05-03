The Desktop Bikini Blitz - Main full body workout 1-3 weeks

We may not all be lucky enough to have a personal trainer, but here at GTG we have the very next best thing - over the next six weeks, personal training sensation Freedom2Train will be bringing you their body-blitzing workout videos , straight to your laptop.
We are fully aware that women don’t all come in the same shape and size, and while one woman’s despair might be her bingo wings, another’s might be her bottom. With this in mind we have created the following:
1. A main workout video that everyone should follow (above) at least 3-4 times a week (please note we will add a harder workout at 4-6 weeks to take up the pace)
HOW MANY REPS?
THE SQUAT: Repeat 15 times
THE LUNGE GET-UP: Repeat 10 times with each leg
MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS: Continue the exercise for 30 seconds
JUMPING TOE-TAPS: Continue for 30 seconds
SHOULDER TAPS: Repeat 10 times with each leg
2. We have also created a leg, core, bum and arm video (see below) to target your personal troublesome zones. Just tag the one you want to target onto the end of each workout.
- Tummy looking less than ab-fab? Check out our core workout video here .
- Bingo wings and long sleeves becoming a way of life? See our arms workout video here .
- Pins in need of toning? Try our legs workout video here .
- Bum not quite on the perky side? Take a look at our bum workout video here .
Remember - you can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here too...
