The Desktop Bikini Blitz: Full body workout weeks 4-6

Never ones to sit on our laurels, here at GTG we’ve decided to ramp things up a bit. If you have completed the first Freedom2train main workout for 1-3 weeks  or if you are of reasonable fitness anyway, then now is the time to throw in a slightly tougher regime.

GTG’s favourite personal trainers Steve Mellor  and James Osborn  suggest you do the following:

1. Follow the exercises above for the next 3 weeks and you will be guaranteed results.

HOW MANY REPS?

The Squat Press: Repeat 15 times

The Lunge Get-Up Jump: Repeat 10 times with each leg

Fast Mountain Climbers: Continue the exercise for 30 seconds or longer if you can

Jumping Toe Taps: Continue for 45 seconds to a minute

The Plank Push-Up: Repeat 10 times with each arm

2. Because we know that not all women (and men) are created equal, we have also created a leg, core, bum and arm video to target your personal troublesome zones. Just tag the one you want to target onto the end of your main workout.

- Tummy looking less than ab-fab? Check out our core workout video here .

- Bingo wings and long sleeves becoming a way of life? See our arms workout video here .

- Pins in need of toning? Try our legs workout video here .

- Bum not quite on the perky side? Take a look at our bum workout video here .

Remember - you can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan  here too...

How are you getting on? Tweet us @ GettheGloss  and remember to hashtag #ProjectBikini


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

 

More Gloss

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

26 May 2022   Amber Voller
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

14 May 2022   Mariella Frostrup and Alice Smellie
Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

13 May 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

12 May 2022   Cassie Powney
Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

4 May 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

3 May 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

27 April 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

20 April 2022   Melanie Macleod
Explore More

 