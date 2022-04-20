The Desktop Bikini Blitz: Full body workout weeks 4-6

Never ones to sit on our laurels, here at GTG we’ve decided to ramp things up a bit. If you have completed the first Freedom2train main workout for 1-3 weeks or if you are of reasonable fitness anyway, then now is the time to throw in a slightly tougher regime.

GTG’s favourite personal trainers Steve Mellor and James Osborn suggest you do the following:

1. Follow the exercises above for the next 3 weeks and you will be guaranteed results.

HOW MANY REPS?

The Squat Press: Repeat 15 times

The Lunge Get-Up Jump: Repeat 10 times with each leg

Fast Mountain Climbers: Continue the exercise for 30 seconds or longer if you can

Jumping Toe Taps: Continue for 45 seconds to a minute

The Plank Push-Up: Repeat 10 times with each arm

2. Because we know that not all women (and men) are created equal, we have also created a leg, core, bum and arm video to target your personal troublesome zones. Just tag the one you want to target onto the end of your main workout.

- Tummy looking less than ab-fab? Check out our core workout video here .

- Bingo wings and long sleeves becoming a way of life? See our arms workout video here .

- Pins in need of toning? Try our legs workout video here .

- Bum not quite on the perky side? Take a look at our bum workout video here .

Remember - you can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here too...

