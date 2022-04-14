The Desktop Bikini Blitz: Lovely Legs with Freedom2Train

Tag the above workout on to the main Project Bikini workout video  for tauter, leaner, more defined legs.

HOW MANY REPS?

THE REVERSE LUNGE KNEE LIFT: repeat 10 with each leg

THE SIDE LUNGE: repeat 10 with each leg

THE SQUAT: repeat 15 times

Remember...

You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here  for optimum results, and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos  for more inspiration.

How are you getting on? Tweet us @ GettheGloss  and remember to hashtag #ProjectBikini

Credits
Directed by Susannah Taylor
Film and production:  Pocket Motion Pictures
Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at  puresportsmed.com
Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez  www.camilafernandez.co.uk
Clothes:
 Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra  in Seaweed Green, £33
 H&M Sports Shorts in Dark Grey , £14.99
 ASICS Trainers  GT-3000-W £120
Eco Yoga Matt , £39


