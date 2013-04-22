The Desktop Bikini Blitz: The Bum Blitz with Freedom2Train

Tag the above workout on to the main Project Bikini workout video  for a firmer, more pert derriere.

How many reps?

THE HAMSTRING HIP RAISE: 10 with each leg

THE CURTSEY LUNGE: 10 with each leg

THE MONSTER WALK: follow the exercise for 30 seconds

Remember...

You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here  to make sure you're working out from the inside too, and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos  for more inspiration.

How are you getting on? Tweet us @ GettheGloss  and remember to hashtag #ProjectBikini

Credits
Directed by Susannah Taylor
Film and production:  Pocket Motion Pictures
Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at  puresportsmed.com
Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez  www.camilafernandez.co.uk
Clothes:
Sweaty Betty Team Workout Vest , £34
H&M Sports Shorts in Neon Orange , £7.99
ASICS Trainers  GT-3000-W, £120
Thera-Band Exercise Bands Set , £12.08
Eco Yoga Matt , £39


