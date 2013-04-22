The Desktop Bikini Blitz: The Tummy Tuck with Freedom2Train

Tag on the above workout to the main Project Bikini workout video for a flatter, firmer stomach.
HOW MANY REPS?
THE THERA-BAND TWIST: repeat 15 times to each side
THE OBLIQUE BLASTER: repeat 10 times with each leg
V-SITS: repeat 15 times
Remember...
You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here to make sure you're on the right track, and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos for more inspiration.
Credits
Directed by Susannah Taylor
Film and production: Pocket Motion Pictures
Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at puresportsmed.com
Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez www.camilafernandez.co.uk
Clothes:
Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra in Acquatic, £33
Capri leggings by Sweaty Betty (Limited Edition)
ASICS Trainers GEL-ATTRACT W, £85
Thera-Band Exercise Bands Set , £12.08
Eco Yoga Matt , £39