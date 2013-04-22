The Desktop Bikini Blitz: The Tummy Tuck with Freedom2Train

Tag on the above workout to the main Project Bikini workout video for a flatter, firmer stomach.

THE THERA-BAND TWIST: repeat 15 times to each side

THE OBLIQUE BLASTER: repeat 10 times with each leg

V-SITS: repeat 15 times

Remember...

You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here to make sure you're on the right track, and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos for more inspiration.

How are you getting on? Tweet us @ GettheGloss and remember to hashtag #ProjectBikini

Credits

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Film and production: Pocket Motion Pictures

Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at puresportsmed.com

Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez www.camilafernandez.co.uk

