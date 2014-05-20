The high intensity body booster workout

Christina Howells is personal trainer to some of the hottest bodies in London including fashion and magazine editors, models and actresses. Charli Cohen is one of the UK’s brightest new sportswear designers. Together they run ThatGirlLondon.com, an online series of targeted nutrition and workout plans.

Here, Christina has created an efficient and highly effective interval training programme to use alongside your Project Bikini workout  that you can incorporate 2-3 times per week in the smallest of spaces.

Christina says, “Interval training consists of intense periods of work with short recovery segments, allowing you to keep the workout intensity high while still maintaining form. The beauty of this form of training is it maintains lean muscle tissue while it also boosts your fat burning potential post-workout, so your metabolism stays boosted way after your session.

“This is a fun interval cardio session that I created for my clients who easily get bored or needed a challenge. It really is effective for working the legs, coordination, agility, mobility, flexibility and of course stamina.  You can easily incorporate the intervals as part of a power walk or running sessions.”

The idea is make the intervals challenging so you want to put your all into it. Make sure you really do lift the knee up high and keep the movements dynamic.

Exercise 1: SINGLE KNEE LIFTS

Skip with right knee up high for 30 secs

Skip with the left knee for 30 secs

Repeat

Jog or power walk for 2 minutes

0:32 Exercise 2: SUPER STEPPING

Side-step with right leg leading for 30 secs

Side-step with right leg leading for 30 secs

Repeat

Jog or power walk for 2 minutes

0:47 Exercise 3: TWISTERS

One leg in front, one leg behind for 30 secs

Repeat, leading with the other leg for 30 secs

Repeat

Jog or power walk for 2 minutes

1:01 Exercise 4: HIGH HOPS

Hop as high as you can for 30 secs

Stop and repeat the other way for 30secs

Repeat

Jog or power walk for 2 minutes

1.15 Exercise 5: SPRINT 123, TOUCH 123

Sprint for 3 quick steps, crouch and touch the ground

Stop and repeat the other way

Repeat

Jog or power walk for 2 minutes

1.32 Exercise 6: BUTT KICKS

Place hands on your bum facing outwards and kick heels to touch them

Continue for 30 secs, stop, and repeat the other way

Repeat

Credits
Directed by Susannah Taylor
Filmed and produced by Pocket Motion Pictures
Make-up and hair - Camila Fez
Model - Kate Braithwaite at W Athletic
Assistant  - Katie Robertson


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
M&S creck neck button front cardigan £19.50
Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Angélique, £35
Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Mask, £43
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Desmond & Dempsey Printed Pyjamas, £170

 

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
6 December 2023   Louise Atkinson
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
30 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Health
Should you try TikTok-trending Lemon Bottle fat dissolving injections?
27 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
21 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
21 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Explore More

 