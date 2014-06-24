The Skinny Bitch Collective's injury-prevention warm up

Exercise 1: The Clock

Imagine you are inside a clock. Stand on one foot and move the other forward to twelve, backwards to six, out the three then behind to nine. Repeat ten times.

Exercise 2: The Hip Rotator

Go up on to one leg and put your arms out to the side for balance. Rotate your hips clockwise for ten seconds, then do the same in an anticlockwise motion. Repeat ten on each leg.

Exercise 3: The Crawl

Go down to the floor and assume a crawl position. Crawl forward ten metres keeping your shoulders back, your core tight and your hips as low to the ground as possible. Then do the same with a backwards motion. Repeat forwards and backwards ten times.

Exercise 4: The Crab Walk

Assume the position, lift your toes and use your arms and feet together to crabwalk forward ten metres. Make sure to keep your toes off the floor and your shoulders retracted, you can walk backwards too. Repeat ten times.

Exercise 5: Ys and Ts

Go into a lunge, raising your arms out to the side in a ‘Y’ position as you step forwards, and then up the next time you move into a ‘T’ position. This is great for linking the lower and upper body and helping to retract the shoulders. Repeat ten on each leg.

Credits

Model: Portia Freeman

Hair and makeup: Camilla Fez

Clothes by Lucas Hugh

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Film produced by pocketmotionpictures.com


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

 

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
6 December 2023   Louise Atkinson
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
30 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Health
Should you try TikTok-trending Lemon Bottle fat dissolving injections?
27 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
15 November 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
14 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
7 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
2 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Explore More

 