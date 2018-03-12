5 sleep tips to try tonight

1. Turn off technology.

Ditch your notification addiction, close your computer and put your phone in another room at least an hour before bed. Blue light from your devices keeps your brain ticking into the small hours. Read a book or take a bath instead.

2. Buy a good quality mattress.

Our own Editor Victoria Woodhall road tested the Casper mattress and her verdict was “sleeping on the Casper was like a night in a five-star hotel. It’s a glorious and slightly childlike feeling being hugged by your mattress and supported at the same time. These are subtle but powerful relaxation cues for the body, that allow tension to melt away. I did indeed sleep very deeply.”

3. Write down your worries.

Offload your whirring thoughts and stow them safely on paper until morning.

4. Spend 10 minutes in Viparita Karani (‘legs up the wall’ pose).

This super simple yoga pose is not only highly restorative but, done regularly before bed, acts as a cue that bedtime is near, preparing your mind and body for sleep.

5. Pop on a silk eye mask.

Reward tired eyes with a soothing blackout to enjoy a faster drop-off time and fewer sunrise awakenings. Opt for a silk one for added skin pampering at this crucial rest and repair time.

