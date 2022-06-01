Vivianna Does Makeup: 3 healthy snack recipes

If you haven't yet discovered our exclusive health and fitness e-guide that's packed with recipes and a 24-week exercise plan, Project Me , allow one our favourite online stars to show you why it's as easy and delicious as it looks.

YouTube sensation Vivianna Does Makeup has built her incredible following of over a million visitors to her blog every month, thanks to her witty, honest and intelligent approach to looking and feeling great. We are delighted that she has created this stunning video, focussing on our expert 24-week downloadable health and fitness guide, Project Me .

Instead of reaching for a shop-bought chocolate bar, take a few minutes today to watch her explain as she cooks up three delicious healthy snacks from the guide created by top chef Nina Parker and nutritionist Zoe Stirling, including the Almond Walnut Balls, the Roasted Spiced Chickpeas and the Rustic Hummus.

