Recipe: Wendy Rowe's easy courgetti spaghetti recipe

Wendy Rowe is best known for makeup prowess, but she's one multi-talented woman. Not only does she know her way around a contour palette , Wendy is also a whizz in the kitchen. Here she makes cooking courgetti spaghetti look easy peasy, all the while wowing us with her knife skills.

Watch the video for how to make courgetti spaghetti - ingredients below.

3 tbsp of olive oil or coconut oil 
3 large organic courgettes 
Finely grated zest of one lemon
1 fresh lemon 
3 garlic cloves 
Handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley 
150g organic cooked king prawns 
Pinch of chilli flakes or 1 fresh red chilli
Sea salt and black pepper
30g parmesan cheese grated to serve

Recipe extracted from  Eat Beautiful, Nourish Your Skin From The Inside Out  by Wendy Rowe (Ebury Press) is out now. Follow Wendy on Twitter  @wendyrowemakeup  and us at  @GetTheGloss


You may also like

The roast pepper sauce recipe that will make you fall in love with pasta all over again

The perfect granola recipe to learn by heart

Recipe: Raw Brussels Sprouts Salad

Ceri Jones' refreshing dessert recipe: iced summer berries with vegan white chocolate sauce


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

 

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

23 June 2022   Amber Voller & Victoria Woodhall
Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

20 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

1 June 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Explore More

 