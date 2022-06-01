Recipe: Wendy Rowe's easy courgetti spaghetti recipe

Wendy Rowe is best known for makeup prowess, but she's one multi-talented woman. Not only does she know her way around a contour palette , Wendy is also a whizz in the kitchen. Here she makes cooking courgetti spaghetti look easy peasy, all the while wowing us with her knife skills.

Watch the video for how to make courgetti spaghetti - ingredients below.

3 tbsp of olive oil or coconut oil

3 large organic courgettes

Finely grated zest of one lemon

1 fresh lemon

3 garlic cloves

Handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley

150g organic cooked king prawns

Pinch of chilli flakes or 1 fresh red chilli

Sea salt and black pepper

30g parmesan cheese grated to serve