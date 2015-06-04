Help Aduna Make Baobab Famous

4 June 2015
Aduna are on a mission to take Baobab to the masses and help millions of women in rural Africa in the process…

Health fads come and go and many wonder foods only have fifteen minutes of fame but there is one superfood that reigns supreme. In fact, we loved  Aduna’s Baobab Superfruit Powder  so much we gave it pride of place in our edit of the best health and wellness products,  Get The Box.

Known in Africa as The Tree of Life, the humble baobab fruit is one of the most nutrient dense crops on the planet; a natural multivitamin, a rich source of fibre and super high in antioxidants - Baobab is bursting with goodness.

Aduna isn't just about being healthy though, social business is at the heart of what they do. Working with women in poverty-stricken northern Ghana to harvest the special superfruit, Aduna want to #MakeBaobabFamous so they can expand their production and help even more women.

In order to achieve this Aduna entered  Virgin Media’s Pitch To Rich  competition, and have now reached the semi-final. If they manage to win they plan to scale-up their business in Africa to work with 8000 communities (they currently work with 11) and create sustainable livelihoods for millions of rural households, and this is where your help comes in - Aduna needs your vote.

Voting couldn’t be easier and takes a mere 10 seconds.  Simply click here to   help them .


