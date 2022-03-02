Your exclusive 2016/17 horoscope guide to love and relationships is here

NOTE: THIS IS NOT YOUR USUAL STAR SIGN GUIDE. YOU MUST DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE FOR YOUR 'VENUS SIGN' (NOT YOUR USUAL STAR SIGN). TO WORK OUT YOUR VENUS SIGN CLICK HERE FIRST

WHAT’S IN THE GUIDE?

According to Jessica Adams, we are on the cusp of exciting news for relationships and love over the coming year. Jupiter, the planet of healing and hope is moving into Libra on September 10th 2016. This is a momentous occasion; Libra is the sign which rules love and it means that there are some life-altering, positive relationship changes afoot for everyone (we mean EVERYONE) over the next 12 months.

To mark this exciting movement in the stars we have teamed up with Jessica to create 12 guides, exclusively for Get The Gloss, centered around your love and relationships horoscope for the next 12 months and more.

Download your 15-page guide (£3.95) according to your Venus Sign (find it out here ) and you’ll be able to discover your ideal partner, the person you will experience that perfect ‘chemistry’ with, learn more about your current relationships and find out key and exciting dates for you over the coming months.

With the guidance of Jessica there is even a personalised edit of the best beauty and health products to help you look and feel your best, plus advice on the best romantic getaways tuned to your Venus sign so you can maximise the relationships in your life. We hope this exciting period brings you an abundance of love, health and happiness.

