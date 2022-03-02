Your exclusive 2016/17 horoscope guide to love and relationships is here

Susannah Taylor 12 August 2016
gtg-lovescopes-main-1

We are about to enter an exciting time for relationships. Jessica Adams, our incredibly popular, spookily accurate astrologer has created 12 Love and Relationships Guides predicting your ‘Venus Sign’ horoscope for the coming year

NOTE: THIS IS NOT YOUR USUAL STAR SIGN GUIDE. YOU MUST DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE FOR YOUR 'VENUS SIGN' (NOT YOUR USUAL STAR SIGN).  TO WORK OUT YOUR VENUS SIGN CLICK HERE FIRST 

WHAT’S IN THE GUIDE?

According to Jessica Adams, we are on the cusp of exciting news for relationships and love over the coming year. Jupiter, the planet of healing and hope is moving into Libra on September 10th 2016. This is a momentous occasion; Libra is the sign which rules love and it means that there are some life-altering, positive relationship changes afoot for everyone (we mean EVERYONE) over the next 12 months.

To mark this exciting movement in the stars we have teamed up with Jessica to create 12 guides, exclusively for Get The Gloss, centered around your love and relationships horoscope for the next 12 months and more.

Download your 15-page guide (£3.95) according to your Venus Sign (find it out here ) and you’ll be able to discover your ideal partner, the person you will experience that perfect ‘chemistry’ with, learn more about your current relationships and find out key and exciting dates for you over the coming months.

With the guidance of Jessica there is even a personalised edit of the best beauty and health products to help you look and feel your best, plus advice on the best romantic getaways tuned to your Venus sign so you can maximise the relationships in your life.  We hope this exciting period brings you an abundance of love, health and happiness.

Know your Venus Sign?  Head to our astrology guide shop to download your exclusive ebook now or find your  Venus Sign by clicking here

For more astrology, beauty and health news sign up to our newsletter  here  and follow us on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More