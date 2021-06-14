How to have a positive perimenopause. Sign up for our virtual event and get a £69 goodie bag

A few years ago, who’d heard of the perimenopause? Now the conversation is changing - this week even former Spice Girl Emma Bunton opened up about her symptoms - and we all want to know how to meet the challenges our hormones throw at us in the years leading up to the menopause.

Join us for a live online event, where we’ll be taking a deep dive into the signs and symptoms of perimenopause, which can begin as early as your late 30s, and finding out how nourish ourselves and make this midlife stage our superpower.

For this interactive workshop, we’ve partnered with MPowder , a targeted nutrition brand and lifestyle platform for the three distinct biochemical stages of mid-life: perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause. Even if you’re not perimenopausal yet, trust us, you’ll want to know all about what our expert panel has to say. You'll be able to put your questions to them during the event.

Our expert perimenopause panel

* Dr Vera Martins ­ consultant naturopath, MPowder, herbalist and biologist specialising in hormone balance

* Dr Lindsey Thomas – GP and menopause specialist who works for Newson Health

* Rebekah Brown – founder and chief perimenopausal guinea pig for MPowder

The goodie bag

As part of your £30 ticket price, you’ll receive a months’ supply of MPowder worth £69

Choose from one of 3 options

Peri-Boost Bio-Stage No1 Blend: if you’ve had a period in the last 2-11 months and are starting to experience symptoms of perimenopause, this supplement blend supports hormonal balance and skin elasticity and helps reduce fatigue.

Meno-Boost Bio-Stage No.2 Blend: If you’re having menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes or if it’s 12 months after your last period, this is for you. It targets hot flushes, blood pressure regulation, heart skin and bone health, energy and mood.

MPowder Expert Series 6-month events pass

If the products are not suitable for you, you can opt to receive a six-month guest pass to MPowder’s monthly Expert Series of hour-long online events, covering everything from cold water therapy to the latest research into CBD, the benefits of HRT to the power of breathwork, tailored nutritional advice, career coaching, moving with your cycle and much more.

Event details

When: Tuesday 29th June 2021, 6.30-7.30pm GMT

Where: Join via Zoom

Tickets: £25 with goodie bag. General admission (no goodie bag or guest pass) £6

Sign up via here via Eventbrite

*** Goodie bags will be despatched by MPowder, which makes every effort to ensure it arrives ahead of the event. Please be aware that in the current climate there are delays to postage ***

Please check with your health practitioner before taking supplements.