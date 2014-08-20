Celebs take on the Ice Bucket Challenge

In the past few days our feeds have been jam packed with the newest challenge that’s been taking social media by storm - the ice bucket challenge.

Launched by the ALS Association in the US to raise money and awareness of motor neurone disease, the challenge involves partakers throwing a bucket of ice cold water over their head within 24 hours of being nominated, followed by making a donation to the ALS association or Macmillan Cancer Support.

Motor neurone disease is a rare condition that causes parts of the nervous system to become damaged, resulting in progressive weakness, and eventually muscle wasting. Motor neurone disease is a progressive disease that attacks the motor nerves causing muscle weakness and eventually wasting. There is currently no cure which has caused the spark or activity to help fight this tragic illness.

So far, the challenge has been attracting Hollywoods hottest including those such as JLo, Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, and Britney Spears to name a few. As such it’s no surprise that the craze has already raised over $4million since the 29th July.

P.S. Look out for our Editor-in-Chief, Susannah Taylor’s attempt at the challenge in the next couple of days...

Here’s our top 10 so far:

Lena Dunham

James Franco

Selena Gomez

Nicole Scherzinger

David Beckham

Cara Delevingne

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Gisele Bundchen

Oprah