Celebs take on the Ice Bucket Challenge

20 August 2014
gtg-ice-bucket-main

The chilly challenge that's taking the world by storm has had celebs such as Beckham and JLo leading the way

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

In the past few days our feeds have been jam packed with the newest challenge that’s been taking social media by storm - the ice bucket challenge.

Launched by the  ALS Association  in the US to raise money and awareness of motor neurone disease, the challenge involves partakers throwing a bucket of ice cold water over their head within 24 hours of being nominated, followed by making a donation to the ALS association or Macmillan Cancer Support.

Motor neurone disease is a rare condition that causes parts of the nervous system to become damaged, resulting in progressive weakness, and eventually muscle wasting.  Motor neurone disease  is a progressive disease that attacks the motor nerves causing muscle weakness and eventually wasting. There is currently no cure which has caused the spark or activity to help fight this tragic illness.

So far, the challenge has been attracting Hollywoods hottest including those such as JLo, Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, and Britney Spears to name a few. As such it’s no surprise that the craze has already raised over $4million since the 29th July.

P.S. Look out for our Editor-in-Chief, Susannah Taylor’s attempt at the challenge in the next couple of days...

Here’s our top 10 so far:

Lena Dunham

James Franco

Selena Gomez

Nicole Scherzinger

David Beckham

Cara Delevingne

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Gisele Bundchen

Oprah


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, £25
Jo Malone Melancholy Thistle Cologne, £58
Luminati Infrared Sauna, $3,900
Ion Skin Support Spray, $57.80
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Tweezerman Shaping Brow Brush, £10

More Gloss

Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Makeup
Jodie Comer’s makeup artist wants us all to stop making these 3 foundation mistakes
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Health
5 surprising things your pharmacist can help with
Recipe
Gluten-free? Here are 5 things you must put on your shopping list
Health
How to reduce bloating: the supplements and tips that really work
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Health
Forget sleep supplements and lavender baths: how CBTI therapy finally fixed my insomnia
Fitness
Trinny and Britney are fans of Hoka running shoes and we're suddenly seeing them everywhere
Explore More