Is #WakeUpCall the new ice bucket challenge?

If you’ve noticed a drop in the number of teeth-chattering friends taking up your Facebook feed in recent weeks, then never fear. In a bid to replace the ice-cool ALS ice bucket craze, celebrities are now snapping #WakeUpCall selfies in an attempt to support Syria by encouraging people to donate to Unicef .

The most recent craze calls for a selfie to be taken first thing in the morning then uploaded to social media with the hashtag #WakeUpCall. Unicef are encouraging people to donate via text or online for those who live outside of the UK, with selfless selfie-takers nominating three more friends to join the campaign once their photo has been uploaded - much like with the ALS ice bucket challenge .

MORE GLOSS: 10 ways to snap the perfect selfie

With a stunning photo from Naomi Campbell setting the selfie standard pretty high, celebrities such as Daisy Lowe, Stephen Fry and Nigella Lawson have also jumped on board to show their support to the Unicef campaign. And if you’re one of the many who doused themselves in ice for the last viral craze, how hard can it be?

You don’t have to be a famous face to take part - just snap a selfie when you wake up and share it with the world of social media using the tag #WakeUpCall. Happy snapping!

Upload your selfie using the hashtag #WakeUpCall and text or donate online here