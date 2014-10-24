Jacqueline Hurst launches The Life Class

24 October 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-j-hurst

Change your life in eight weeks with master life coach Jacqueline Hurst

GTG expert and master lifecoach, Jacqueline Hurst  has announced the launch of The Life Class, a new training program for aspiring life coaches.

Twelve years ago, Jacqueline found herself feeling down and fed up with life and decided to pack in her party ways and change her lifestyle and outlook. Since then she has become a successful life coach and clinical hypnotherapist, helping numerous clients get their lives back on track and manage issues such as low esteem, body confidence and addiction.

Having gained a wealth of experience, Jacqueline is now on a mission to remove the stigma surrounding life coaching and wants to encourage others to take up the practice.

Her answer? A virtual life school.

Jacqueline's Life Class school is a UK first, and with the new course, anyone can train to be a life coach in a speedy eight weeks.

Jacqueline believes that the knowledge and skills needed does not necessarily take hundreds of hours and has instead condensed the information into nine easily digestible chunks conducted over Skype. With the sessions then available to download and listen at your convenience, Jacqueline can change your life without disrupting it.

Find out more  here .

MORE GLOSS: How inspirational women organise their lives



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Health

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and make you better at your job, according to a top sleep guru

Explore More