Job Jitters: 11 top tips for starting a new job

From figuring out what to wear to remembering where your new desk is, starting a new job can be a truly terrifying process - and not quite as you expect (as former Chancellor George Osborne, whose arrival on Day 1 in his new role London Evening Standard today was greeted with flashbulbs, placards and a Twitter storm). While juggling the need to make a good first impression and get on the right side of your boss you’re also looking to ooze dependability , preparedness, politeness, good grooming and above all, normality. Oh and punctuality (George apparently arrived more than an hour late).

To help make sure you start things off on the right foot we reached out to Managing Director of Personal Career Management, Corinne Mills , to get her top tips on how to begin your new job with a bang.

1. Fine tune your first impressions

“Think in advance about how you’d like to introduce yourself to people on your first day. People will be curious and will want to know who you are, where you’ve come from and what you’re going to do in your new role. So, try not to mumble or be too modest and determine exactly what you want people to know about you and how you want to portray yourself - first impressions always count.”

2. Just keep smiling

“You’re going to meet a lot of new people when you begin a new job role, so look interested. Everybody will be wanting to tell you what they do and how things get done and it may seem a tad tedious - but remember to smile and keep nodding. Give everybody equal amounts of attention and respect and figure out at a later date who you really want to get to know later.”

3. Pay it forward

“Be nice to junior staff members such as receptionists and security guards etc. If you’re not you can become unstuck very quickly and get a bad rep - people being rude travels fast around the workplace.”

4. Establish the big ballers

“Find out who the key decision makers are and who holds most of the power. If you’re keen to make a good impression and want to wield some influence in the future, you need to find out who you should be impressing and rubbing shoulders with.”

5. Keep your council

“When you come into a new job role there will always be people who want to instantly become your best friend - try not to be taken in by this because these friendships might not work out. Be friendly but be very careful not to share any confidential or personal information, such as why you left your last job or what you think of your new boss. They may seem trustworthy but you can never be too sure what people will and won’t share with others.”

6. Respect your boundaries

“Be careful about encroaching on people’s personal things at work, such as parking spaces and mugs - people are territorial and you don’t want to upset anybody by barging in and using their territory.”

7. Dress to impress

“Make sure you get the dress code right. Obviously feel free to still reflect your personal style, but make an effort to be in tune with how the company expects you to dress.”

8. Knowledge is power

“Make sure to ask lots of questions. If you notice people using lots of office jargon or acronyms try and figure out what they mean and how to get involved. The longer you leave it the harder it will be to ask people. Use your naivety to get up to speed!”

9. Neutrality is key

“ Don’t get drawn into ancient enmities or any situation that involves an ‘us and them mentality’ - you don’t want to get sucked into any bad feelings or get on anybody’s wrong side early on.”

10. Get ready to rumble

“Be prepared to be exhausted. Starting a new job can often feel like one long migraine - you bombarded with an influx of information, new faces and probably face ache from smiling so much. It is stressful - but don’t worry it will eventually calm down - you just have to stick it out.”

11. Be fresh and forward-thinking

“Use your newness as an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective - it’s okay to politely question why organisations do things a certain way. As long as you’re respectful, companies often like to hear new ideas. Just be wary not to compare things to your old job or imply that where you came from was better.”

