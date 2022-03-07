Beauty Crush: Longevity Now by David Wolfe

Who?

A trained nutritionist with sixteen years experience, David Wolfe inspires people to take charge of their own health and transform their lifestyle using his mantra ‘Health is Wealth’.

What?

In his latest book ‘Longevity Now’ he questions “How long can we live? Why do we age? And even more important, what can we do about it?”. Using cutting edge science, Wolfe has created a comprehensive and information rich guide to improving your health. With a focus on increasing lifespan and raising energy levels, Wolfe covers a wide range of topics from hormone health to detoxification

Why?

Simply and clearly laying out what you should and shouldn’t be eating, the book features dozens of helpful recipes and countless healthy cooking tips and tricks to encourage you to embrace new eating patterns. From the latest breakthroughs in super nutrients to the secret power of medicinal mushrooms, this is a must read for anyone interested in self-healing and a healthy lifestyle.

Longevity Now by David Wolfe, £18.35, available to buy online