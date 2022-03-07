Beauty Crush: Longevity Now by David Wolfe

20 October 2014
longevity-1

What health guru and eco-warrior David Wolfe doesn’t know about nutrition isn’t worth knowing...

Who?

A trained nutritionist with sixteen years experience, David Wolfe inspires people to take charge of their own health and transform their lifestyle using his mantra ‘Health is Wealth’.

What?

In his latest book ‘Longevity Now’ he questions “How long can we live? Why do we age? And even more important, what can we do about it?”.  Using cutting edge science, Wolfe has created a comprehensive and information rich guide to improving your health. With a focus on increasing lifespan and raising energy levels, Wolfe covers a wide range of topics from hormone health to detoxification

Why?

Simply and clearly laying out what you should and shouldn’t be eating, the book features dozens of helpful recipes and countless healthy cooking tips and tricks to encourage you to embrace new eating patterns. From the latest breakthroughs in super nutrients to the secret power of medicinal mushrooms, this is a must read for anyone interested in self-healing and a healthy lifestyle.

Longevity Now by David Wolfe, £18.35, available to  buy online


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More