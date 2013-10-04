Lomax Chelsea's Ryde-a-thon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Judy Johnson 4 October 2013
-lomax-get-the-gloss-ryde-a-thon-for-breast-cancer-care

Pedal away the pounds and raise money for Breast Cancer Care at Lomax this October

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

October is the pinkest month of the year as brands and individuals rally around to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year Lomax is getting in on the act while keeping us fit too.

On Saturday 26th October from 1pm - 5pm, Lomax Chelsea is hosting a Ryda-a-thon - a four hour group cycle class with Lomax instructors on the RealRyder bikes.

If the thought of four hours on a bike is enough to make your knees weak then fret not - Lomax has ten bikes available in the class and you can take part either as an individual or as a team.

Simply buy a bike for a £200 donation (or more if you're feeling generous!) either by yourself or with your teammates and pedal away either solo or by swapping in and out with your team whenever your legs need a rest.

All funds will be donated to Breast Cancer Care, plus we're pretty sure any time spent on those bikes will get your heart pumping. What better way to raise money for a healthy cause?

Be quick and reserve your bike now - there are only ten available. Email thelomaxway@lomaxpt.com to take part.

The event will be held at LOMAX CHELSEA 293 Fulham Road, London SW10 9PZ.


Explore More