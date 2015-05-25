Meet the self-help journal that’s like a career coach and PA in one

Losing track of your to-do lists? We know the feeling. So imagine our delight when we stumbled upon a diary that consolidates our daily tasks, plans and long-term career aspirations in one place. Meet the Dailygreatness Business Planner - our one-stop shop for writing down, visualising and tracking our business goals.

Making errant post-it notes a thing of the past, it’s offered a valuable dose of self-help when it comes to staying focused and on motivated during the working day. In the short-term, the daily to-do lists are at hand to organise your time by the hour and in the long-term, the weekly check-ins, 90-day reviews, budget worksheets and quarterly goal planners provide an easy way to keep strategy at the back of your mind when looking at the wider picture of your business without straying too far from your original vision.

Written by author and personal growth expert Lyndelle Palmer-Clarke, this journal is a must for those whose brains are constantly buzzing with ideas to further their business and need a way to get the most out of them. “The most difficult thing for an entrepreneur is learning how to focus,” Palmer-Clarke explains. “Entrepreneurs are, by nature, creative and with creativity comes ideas – sometimes too many. Capitalising on those ideas takes knowing how to focus on what’s important, while ensuring limited resources and cash flow don’t get in the way of continuing to grow the business,” she adds.

With useful tips on how to get the most out of the journal and positive and inspiring quotes dotted throughout, think of it as your PA, career coach and advisor wrapped up into one brightly and beautifully bound business-boosting book.

The Dailygreatness Business Planner: An Actionable Plan is available to buy for £34.95 at www.dailygreatness.co .

