Mental Health

Read the latest features on all things mental health, from advice on anxiety and depression to personal experiences of mental illness and the experts and remedies that can help boost your mental wellbeing

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

23 June 2022   Amber Voller & Victoria Woodhall
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

30 May 2022   Melanie Macleod
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

14 May 2022   Mariella Frostrup and Alice Smellie
Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

12 May 2022   Cassie Powney
Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

3 May 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

27 April 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

6 April 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Mind

10 natural remedies for anxiety that our experts rate

4 April 2022   Danielle Hine
Fitness

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

28 March 2022   Jessica Morgan
Wellbeing

LED face and neck masks were the stars of backstage at the Oscars

28 March 2022   Melanie Macleod
Mind

The Panic Diaries: ‘Anxiety medication saved me. It's time to remove the stigma'

25 March 2022   Nicola Bonn
Wellbeing

This 'power nap' pebble taught me to sleep again

18 March 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Mind

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

10 March 2022   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind

The best pillow sprays to help you drift off to sleep

9 March 2022   Verity Clark
Wellbeing

I did an ice facial at home for a week and it instantly calmed my mind

4 March 2022   Verity Clark
Mind

The Panic Diaries. I'm 41 and successful, but I'm shaking and can't breathe

25 February 2022  
Sponsored

Join our IRL manifesting workshop at The Organic Pharmacy, London

13 February 2022  
Mind

Is this the smell of optimism? Why rose is having a real moment

11 February 2022   Melanie Macleod
Wellbeing

What is manifesting and can it help you attract what you want?

11 February 2022   Verity Clark

