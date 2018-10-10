10 ways to overcome anxiety

Anxiety seems to be an issue increasingly in our awareness. The UK Mental Health Foundation states that generalised anxiety disorder affects up to 5% of us and is responsible for 30% of the mental health issues that we see our GPs for. Milder, but still problematic forms of anxiety are likely to be more common. After all, we wouldn't have to search long in a group of our female friends and colleagues to find women who are worried or anxious.

As an anxiety expert it's easily the most common issue I see women for in my London hypnotherapy practice. Stats for YouGov reported that anxiety in women is much higher than in men. This could be for a number of reasons, from the way our brains are wired, to the way we're treated differently from boys from a young age.

The most prevalent form of anxiety is generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) and includes symptoms like chronic worrying, thinking the worst, a feeling of dread, problems with sleep, IBS, concentration issues and tension in the body. There might be times when everyone feels like this but if it's something that is affecting your life, it's important to do something about it rather than allowing it to hold you back.

Here, I've put together my top tips for helping you to overcome anxiety:

The art of distraction

Sometimes we can become almost catatonic with worry. It can take up all of our mental space (not to mention energy) and stop us from enjoying the moment. Since worries tend to be cyclical and are very rarely constructive, a good move is to try to distract your attention away from them. Call a friend, go for some exercise, listen to music or watch an engaging TV show or film to distract your attention away from unhelpful worrying.

Talk to someone

Anxiety can feel very isolating when you believe you're alone in what you're going through. But the truth is, anxiety is very common; you are definitely not alone. Open up to friends and loved ones about your thoughts and feelings. Often talking about things can help you to feel better right away and get you seeing things with a clearer perspective. Try checking out blogs or online forums to see what others are saying, what they've gone through and how they've made progress.

It's just adrenaline

This is a key point. Those horrible symptoms of anxiety; palpitations, sweaty palms, racing thoughts, are just brought on by adrenaline. It's the body's way of preparing us to fight, or run away. Although it can feel pretty nasty, this excess of adrenaline can't really hurt us. So next time you experience those weird feeling symptoms, remember, it's just adrenaline and the feeling will soon pass.

Reprogramme your subconscious

The subconscious mind is responsible for most of our thoughts and feelings. After all, you don't make a conscious decision to be worried or fearful about something!