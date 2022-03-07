A week day in the life of Daisy Lowe

She started her modelling career at the grand old age of two, and now at 29, Daisy Lowe has ticked off a veritable bucket list of career highs. From Vogue shoots to Strictly to speaking alongside high profile women at events to promote equality in the workplace and take a stand against period poverty , it’s fair to say that there’s no standard ‘9 to 5’ for Lowe per se, but whether she’s mud wrestling for a magazine spread or prepping a talk on deforestation, she likes to keep it interesting. Here’s what her day looks like, the professional gigs she loves the most and what she’d say if she was to give herself a performance review... How I got my big break “I’m not sure if I can pinpoint a particular moment or job but I’ve managed to shoot with some amazing creatives and photographers, which I’ll always be grateful for.” What I do before breakfast “My morning usually involves rushing around- getting dressed as fast as possible and legging it out the door. For that reason breakfast is usually eaten on the go- I’m a massive fan of Leon’s porridges.” My mentality “I’m definitely a ‘glass half full person’, and personality wise I think I’m a balance of ‘introvert and extrovert’.” My work space “It’s very varied- I could be anywhere, from a studio to a location shoot in the middle of nowhere, it’s different every day. There is one constant thought- I love to bring my dog Monty along with me- he’s always a hit when I’m modelling on set.”

What I love most about my job “I love getting vocal about topics I really believe in. For International Women’s Day this year I was invited to speak on the Badoo fantastic female empowerment panel, alongside some incredible women- presenter Gemma Cairney, chef Tess Ward , Karren Brady CBE and British sailor Tracy Edwards MBE. It was so inspiring to talk to women from all different backgrounds and jobs to get their insight into ending discrimination in the workplace and promoting equality. “I hope to do more speaking in the future- I’m an ambassador for Cool Earth , a non-profit organisation that works alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation and climate change.” My role models “I have a role model who’s younger than me. I absolutely adore Scarlett Curtis (columnist for The Sunday Times Style magazine). I’m so proud that she has recently been appointed as social media director for the United Nations ‘Global Goals’ campaign , an initiative to end extreme poverty, inequality and climate change. I was recently invited to speak at Westminster alongside amazing women such as model Adwoa Aboah and politicians Jesse Phillips and Aisling Bea on the subject of period poverty as part of The Pink Protest , which is an initiative founded by Scarlett, film maker Grace Campbell and illustrator Alice Skinner. It’s such an important and incredible campaign and I was so honoured to help to spread the message with Scarlett and so many other powerful women by my side.”

Who I turn to for support “I love my team - they are all really brilliant, supportive women. We have a very honest relationship which is so important. Feedback is essential” My lunch break “Even when I’m really busy I always find a window to take time out and go for a walk. It’s impossible to be creative and productive without taking a breather from work. You’ll probably find me eating a Leon Kale Caesar Salad at some point too.” The app that keeps me productive “Probably Insight Timer - it’s a meditation app.” My screensaver “...Monty the dog.” My work rules “I’ve begun a new ‘thing’ of no screen time before bed. I’m only on day two of this so far! I try to put my phone on airplane mode at nighttime now so that I’m never tempted to look at my phone in the night.” If I gave myself a performance review I’d say… “Stop being so critical! For most of us, I think that we need to be much kinder to ourselves.”