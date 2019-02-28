Are your goals making you happy or really stressing you out?

When it comes to goal setting, people fall either into the ‘set them’ or ‘screw them’ camp. Some of us are born bullet journalers or feel lost without a five-year plan, while others find it all too prescriptive and prefer to live in the now.

As a productivity coach and neuroscientist, I’m firmly in the ‘set them’ camp; I believe a degree of direction for our personal life, our health and wellbeing, our work and our careers is vital. But equally the direction needs to be the right one; true goals aren't just an Instagram hashtag or something to satisfy our need to be busy, they lead us to a happy and fulfilled life. This is something that we too often lose sight of in our quest to tick off the house, the promotion or the accolade – which in itself can be driven by the fear of what will happen if we don’t achieve the next milestone. There's even a term for it: FOMOG: Fear Of Missing Out on Goals.

I see time and again people chasing goals that they believe will make them happy, but that don’t deliver on their expectations – that longed-for promotion that doesn't, in the end, bring a sense of deep fulfilment.

Increasingly people are paralysed by uncertainty, changing jobs repeatedly or chasing work while forgetting to live. It’s amazing but time moves faster than we generally wish. Too many people live their life on the premise of “I’ll be happy when…” only to discover that the "when" keeps shifting further and further away.

If you're stuck in circumstances that might on paper be ticking boxes but that don’t make you feel like you're are living your best life, or even a healthy life, it may be time to take a fresh look at what you are striving for.

Let's start with this thought. We've all had those ‘dark nights of the soul’ where those big existential questions crop up:

* What is the meaning of my life?

* How can I be happier?

* Is this all there is to life?

* What am I here for?

I've had them myself and it can be really unsettling. At times I’ve been totally at a loss for answers, feeling uncertain of what it is I really want. Feeling conflicted about your goals can leave you feeling adrift, unsure of where to place your best efforts or in which direction to steer your life's course. But these big questions, although they may seem scary, actually provide us with vital clues for meaningful goal setting. Material goals and milestones change as we change, but the fundamentals of how goals make us feel endure for life. If we can answer those big questions with curiosity and without feeling afraid, then we're on the right track.

So how do we get to that stage? The best goals are those that contribute to a ‘good’ life, according to Positive Psychology, the scientific study of what makes life most worth living. A good life creates health, according to Robert Waldinger, Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, director of the longest study on adult life and happiness. His 2015 TED Talk What Makes a Good Life? Lessons from the Longest Study on Happiness has been viewed 24 million times.

But if things were so simple, why would so many of my clients, who’ve supposedly ticked most of their life goal boxes with great jobs, nice houses and a massive list of contacts feel so empty inside, lonely and deeply scared?

The answer turns out to be far simpler and far more fixable than we realise. What unites many of the people I coach – and you may recognise yourself here too – is one key feature, being trapped in a situation where our heart and our mind are moving apart. We've lost connection with ourselves.

It is much harder to give your heart to a company or a boss when you feel undervalued or constantly under threat. It's tough to love doing your own thing when your mind is telling you that it’s not working and you may as well quit. And for the creatives I work with, it is incredibly difficult to sustain and fuel creativity when your mind constantly doubts that your work will be good enough for your client, in whose hands your reputation lies.

At times like this, the mind runs scared and does not want to trust what the heart is telling it. The heart responds by shutting down, expecting to get hurt. Like warring spouses, they stop talking to each other. But a genuine connection between the two leads to productivity, motivation, happiness – the feeling that the stars are aligned in all that we do and that we're on the right path. The wisdom of our deep intuition and of knowing what's right for us bubbles up when mind and heart talk to each other and support each other.