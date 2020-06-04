Ateh Jewel: how to take a stand on racial inequality in beauty and in life

How can you ‘feel’ racism and begin to understand its daily humiliations, when you’ve never been on the receiving end? You may yourself enjoy ‘white privilege’. Many mistake this for money, status, education, power or fame. A POC (person of colour) can have all of these things. My father was a diplomat, I went to private school in Knightsbridge, I have a doctorate – and yet I can still be treated as a second-class citizen.

While most of us have not been subjected to degrading and humiliating aggressions and brutality that racism breeds, we can all can intellectualise how unjust and unfair racism is. However, it is not until we truly feel it, make it personal, that we can even begin to fix it.

The world has been left horrified and angry at the murder of George Floyd on 25 May 2020. People have taken to the streets all around the world to protest against his murder. A white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on George’s neck, ignoring his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. He later died in hospital.

In my career as a beauty and fashion journalist, I have suffered daily micro-aggressions. I've been questioned about what I was doing backstage at London Fashion Week (I was filming and presenting for a national magazine). A designer looked at me like I was something he had stepped in and whispered to a security guard to ask me to leave. I had to produce my credentials, and even they weren’t enough. It wasn’t until I produced a white female colleague who was junior to me, that I was believed and tolerated.

When a white fashion show producer tried to drag me out of my front-row seat (apparently my place was needed for ‘more important people’ and I would be ‘more comfortable standing at the back’) I refused to leave and told her I was a guest of the show sponsor. For several minutes, I calmly endured her screaming and shaming me in a packed room, when my white PR friend spotted what was happening and flew across the room and screamed her down. I will never forget my friend (you know who you are) for having my back, nor how shamed and weak that woman made me feel. Everyone assumed I must have been an imposter. Why would a black woman be in the most powerful seat in the room?

So often, we’re presumed wrong, not given the benefit of the doubt and made to feel like we don’t belong. All because we have more melanin than you.

If you haven’t felt it, you often just don’t get it. Being made to feel ‘other’ is a lonely place

Now I’m sure you’re horrified at this behaviour just as you’re horrified watching the riots, protests and the streets of America burning, feeling powerless and helpless. So what can you do? I believe that true change can happen when we really feel what it’s like. But how? To understand the micro-aggressions that happen every day and not dismiss them as mere slights, think about scenarios, where you yourself might have felt excluded and wounded, while the world happily carried on without a care. This is what it’s like for POC every day.

Most of us can relate to what it feels like to have a broken heart: the grief, the way it makes us question why is the world still turning? Why are people around us acting normally, laughing and going about their business? This is what it’s like when, for example, you turn up at the hairdressers to be told, sorry the hair appointment you booked weeks ago is cancelled. They look at your 4c coils and don’t want to do your hair (it's more common than you think, thank goodness I now have Subrina Kidd at Hair By The Collective and Charlotte Mensah who know what they are doing. Aveda's flagship store in Covent Garden also does well in catering for everybody). It’s being followed around shops by security guards. It’s being looked at suspiciously while going about your normal business.

I know many people who feel excluded when it comes to Mothers’ Day celebrations and who will secretly be dreading Fathers’ Day this weekend. It might be because you have lost a parent and are grieving, that you face struggles to become a parent yourself, or that you have a toxic relationship with their mother or father (as I do with my father). When the social media posts of happy snapshots come flooding in, how does it feel to be on the outside?

You probably suck it up, swallow your hurt and wait for the whole thing to be over – you don’t want to make others uncomfortable. Anyone who, like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has chosen to put their mental health over a toxic relationship with a parent, knows the hurt of moments like these. If you haven’t felt it, you often just don’t get it. Being made to feel ‘other’ is a lonely place.

Imagine feeling excluded every day. Being the one on a work trip who always gets stopped at customs while your white colleagues are waved through. Or having to justify your fashion trainers at a members’ club, when your white colleagues at the same event are free to wear their similar and even less ‘appropriate’ shoes. You know it’s because of your colour (all this has happened to me).

It’s the same for our children too and we fear for them. My friend’s teenage mixed heritage son was walking with his friends in Knightsbridge recently, simply walking down the street. The police roughly questioned him and searched him. He couldn’t possibly belong in this expensive area, he must be there to cause trouble. He was left feeling humiliated in front of his white friends, who were neither questioned nor searched. In reality, my friend’s son lives locally, goes to private school and both his parents are rich and successful. His white friends, who lived in less affluent areas, however, enjoy ‘white privilege’, which is ultimately being given the benefit of the doubt. This is a luxury POC don’t enjoy.

So if you can accept and understand this fact using logic, it’s not a stretch to conclude even though we are all equal under the law, with civil rights, millions of POC live in a different world.

How can we affect real social change and end institutional racism? Like my friend, you can call it out where you see it. As a beauty consumer, there are many things you can do to action real change.

The next time you buy a foundation and see that it doesn’t come in darker shades, or if it does that it’s only in a particular finish (I’m fed up of finding that my shade only comes in a kind of chalky matte finish, not in the dewy radiant finishes and glow I love), challenge the brand publicly on social media asking why.

As a beauty journalist, I have been told for 19 years that people of colour can’t afford to buy makeup at an expensive price point, as an excuse for some high-end luxury brands not catering for all. Fenty Beauty has blown this nonsense out of the water making $100 million in its first 40 days fuelled by the black dollar and pound.

I was also told that as a ‘minority’, the market wasn’t big enough to bring over darker shades from the US market. Well, I reject the minority status placed on me. I’m half Nigerian where the population is more than 206 million!