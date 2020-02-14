I had the best half an hour of my year sitting in this chair

Mention massage chairs and the first thing that springs to my mind is those black leather vibrating seats you see in motorway service stations. Get that image of your dad sitting in one halfway down the M4 out of your head, because there’s a new massage chair in town, and the 30 minutes I spent in it was the best half an hour of my year so far.

Housed in The Khera Griggs Cleanse Clinic at Urban Retreat in Knightsbridge are two Bodyfriend chairs (the only two in the UK, at the time of writing). For half an hour you surrender yourself to the chair; you insert your arms and legs into glove-type sleeves and wait for the magic to happen. And what magic it is! It squeezes your hands, feet, bum and back and at one point I had to open my eyes to check a masseuse hadn’t come in and taken hold of my feet - that’s how much like an actual massage it felt. The seat is so powerful I could actually feel it moving me about as different parts of it target different parts of my body, and when the zero-gravity function (airbags that raise you up, basically) was enabled I actually felt like I was floating on a cloud.