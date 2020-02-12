CBD bath bombs and salts for your most chilled out bath ever

We’ve had CBD skincare , drink drops and gummies and now your bath wants a slice of the action too with the market for CBD and cannabis bath bombs and bath salts booming.

“CBD bath products are a really good way to absorb CBD because the warm water in the bath will open pores and allow CBD to be absorbed into the system faster,” explains Kim Smith, co-founder of CBD brand Kloris .

Bath products are also an easy way for people who are new to CBD (cannabidiol) to embrace the trend - especially if you can't stomach the taste of CBD tinctures, oils and drops which can be bitter and earthy-tasting. “Using a topical product to take CBD allows for new users to feel safe and comfortable, with minimal effort required,” add Vitality CBD, a CBD brand stocked in Boots .

We all know a bath is one of the most destressing things you can have, so adding something that purports to deliver relaxation certainly makes sense. CBD is also anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants.

"CBD has beneficial effects on the brain to promote relaxation, better sleep, and general feelings of wellbeing," Healthspan Medical Director Dr Sarah Brewer confirms. Couple this with the fact that dissolving a CBD infused product into hot water and soaking in it helps speed up the process of absorption into the skin and bloodstream and you're on to a winner – while you’re soaking in the tub, your whole body is exposed to it.

Word of warning: some 'cannabis' products on the market often stamped with the cannabis leaf don't always contain CBD (cannabidiol), they may list cannabis sativa seed oil/extract in them (which is hemp ). According to CBD marketplace The Chillery , 'cannabis sativa' refers to the whole plant (seed, flowers, leaf) and as CBD is derived from the flowers, simply listing an ingredient as 'cannabis sativa' doesn't tell you if it has CBD in (chances are it hasn't as CBD is a more expensive ingredient). Check out our explainer on CBD in skincare for a full rundown of what to look for.

Bath products with cannabis sativa seed oil in may not have the relaxation-promoting properties of CBD, but that’s not to say they don’t deserve a space on your bathroom shelf; hemp is beneficial for those who have dry and stressed skin, so while it may not make you feel quite as chilled as a CBD bath bomb, it’s still worth dropping into your tub.

Best CBD and Cannabis Sativa Seed bath soaks