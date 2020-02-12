CBD bath bombs and salts for your most chilled out bath ever

We’ve had CBD skincare , drink drops and gummies and now your bath wants a slice of the action too with the market for CBD and cannabis bath bombs and bath salts booming.
“CBD bath products are a really good way to absorb CBD because the warm water in the bath will open pores and allow CBD to be absorbed into the system faster,” explains Kim Smith, co-founder of CBD brand Kloris .
Bath products are also an easy way for people who are new to CBD (cannabidiol) to embrace the trend - especially if you can't stomach the taste of CBD tinctures, oils and drops which can be bitter and earthy-tasting. “Using a topical product to take CBD allows for new users to feel safe and comfortable, with minimal effort required,” add Vitality CBD, a CBD brand stocked in Boots .
We all know a bath is one of the most destressing things you can have, so adding something that purports to deliver relaxation certainly makes sense. CBD is also anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants.
"CBD has beneficial effects on the brain to promote relaxation, better sleep, and general feelings of wellbeing," Healthspan Medical Director Dr Sarah Brewer confirms. Couple this with the fact that dissolving a CBD infused product into hot water and soaking in it helps speed up the process of absorption into the skin and bloodstream and you're on to a winner – while you’re soaking in the tub, your whole body is exposed to it.
Word of warning: some 'cannabis' products on the market often stamped with the cannabis leaf don't always contain CBD (cannabidiol), they may list cannabis sativa seed oil/extract in them (which is hemp ). According to CBD marketplace The Chillery , 'cannabis sativa' refers to the whole plant (seed, flowers, leaf) and as CBD is derived from the flowers, simply listing an ingredient as 'cannabis sativa' doesn't tell you if it has CBD in (chances are it hasn't as CBD is a more expensive ingredient). Check out our explainer on CBD in skincare for a full rundown of what to look for.
Bath products with cannabis sativa seed oil in may not have the relaxation-promoting properties of CBD, but that’s not to say they don’t deserve a space on your bathroom shelf; hemp is beneficial for those who have dry and stressed skin, so while it may not make you feel quite as chilled as a CBD bath bomb, it’s still worth dropping into your tub.
Best CBD and Cannabis Sativa Seed bath soaks
Made with lavender for the ultimate blissful experience, Kloris’ CBD bath bomb is a two-in-one wonder; once the bomb has stopped fizzing a bath melt is revealed that you rub into your skin to allow the CBD to absorb transdermally into your body. “By rubbing the solid block, enriched with oils and butters containing CBD directly onto the body, it’s possible to get a meaningful dose of CBD into your system whilst also enjoying the essential oils, and other ingredients in the bath bomb which detox, nourish, soften and exfoliate,” explains co-founder Kim.
Buy it now
Indulge in some serious self-care with Vitality’s lavender and chamomile scented bath bomb. The combination of CBD, lavender and chamomile come together to help you relax while moisturising the skin at the same time.
Buy it now
We first heard about organic CBD brand The Tonic (of which Fearne Cotton is a fan) when they were promoting their Clit Spritz – yes, an oil to spray downstairs. While we weren’t entirely sold on this, the bath bombs from the brand are a lovely addition to our tub time. Each of the mini bombs contains 15mg of Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil to help you relax, plus they smell delightful in two different scents – jasmine, rose and ylang-ylang and sandalwood, orange and black pepper.
Buy it now
After liberally sprinkling these CBD salts in our bath the combination of Epsom and Himalayan salt and frankincense delivered one of the best sleeps we can remember – and we think that's also down to the relaxing properties of magnesium (epsom) salts. Not only that, the whole bathroom smelled divine.
Buy it now
If you’re reading this in the US, or happen to be popping over the pond any time soon, we recommend stocking up on Vertly’s CBD infused bath salts. Aside from the striking packaging, we also love these for their combo of natural healing salts, minerals, botanical infusions and cannabinoids that club together to help calm, soothe and reduce tension in the body.
Buy it now
If Jen Atkins’ bath bombs are anywhere near as good as her Ouai haircare range, then we’re sold. Scented with jasmine and rose and formulated with cannabis sativa seed oil (no CBD) and jojoba these destress the skin and mind for a grown-up take on bath bombs.
Buy it now
As well as 10mg of CBD, these salts contains a potent combo of dead sea salts and himalayan bath salts infused with essential oils to help you relax at the end of a long week (or day… we all have them sometimes!)
Buy it now
MORE GLOSS: CBD - the cannabis supplement taking the wellness world by storm