"Grief affects the body as much as the mind"

I am a qualified psychotherapist who, for the last 25 years, has specialised in bereavement both in private practice and the NHS. I’ve worked with hundreds of people from all walks of life, who’ve had to deal with a wide variety of death experiences; from the traumatic tragedy of a child dying, to the expected death of an aged parent.



When I was trained as a counsellor, I was taught about the stages of grief and how we have to go through these stages psychologically to adjust to the death of the person we love. In my first years, I observed that grief is as much a bodily experience as it is in the mind. For example, one client, Ben, kept rubbing his legs when he was talking about the death of his wife in a tragic accident. I asked him: “If your legs could speak, what would they say?" He didn’t reply for quite a few minutes and spent the time breathing heavily with tears running down his face and his hands rubbing his legs in a rhythmic motion. Eventually, he said: “I want to run, I want to run and rescue her…and I can’t.” As soon as he said this, the tension from his body was released. This primitive instinct to want to run and rescue his wife had been stuck in his body, unvoiced, until that moment. I would experiment with my own body too, because working with grief every day took its physical toll. I slept badly, felt anxious and was always short tempered. However, I soon began exercising regularly and found a passion for kickboxing which was the most fantastic stress buster and enabled the tension in my body to be softened. Meditating, also enabled me to find a sense of inner calm.

Over time, I developed an approach to grief – the Eight Pillars of Strength – which provide support to the bereaved when grief leaves such a cavernous hole. Below are three pillars which re-establish the relationship between the mind and the body and help build recovery. 1. Mind and body The pain of grief is felt physically in our body and affects our thinking and behaviour; it is often experienced much in the same way as fear and tips our bodily system into a heightened state of alert. We need to establish a regime that helps to regulate our body, which then helps to support us emotionally. The more habitual the action, the more effective it is. The regime should include regular exercise that pumps up the heart rate, like running or cycling, even walking fast, or combative sport which has the added bonus of funneling some of the anger we feel into the game. By doing this, we are telling our body to switch off the 'fight or flight' response because we have physically 'flown'. It then allows our body to relax, using up the cortisol and releasing the hormone dopamine which calms us down. Once we have exercised, taking the time to do even a ten-minute relaxation or meditation adds another layer of support to wind down the body and help us feel less scared. I think the Headspace app is as good as any. You could stretch while you take deep breaths, or sit and relax, whichever suits you - but you will soon get hooked on the feeling of calm and release that the combination of exercise and relaxation brings.



The aim of these behaviours is to help regulate your system, to help it weather the bursts of strong emotion that can feel like they are blowing you away. Eating regularly, without huge spikes of sugar, coffee and alcohol also helps steady your system. By this, I don’t mean that you have to be like a police state watching what you eat, but people are often drawn to drinking or eating to anesthetize the pain when what it actually does is give your body an initial hit, followed by a crash.