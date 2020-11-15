Easy (and affordable) ways to make your home a calmer place

According to new research from the Mental Health Foundation more than eight in ten (82 per cent) of UK adults have experienced stress because of the pandemic, so we’ll take any advice for things to make us feel a little bit calmer, from soothing supplements to calming bath bombs .

Today we’re turning our focus to our surroundings; we’re spending pretty much all of our time at home now so it pays to be in a soothing space so we can not only work from home efficiently, but feel relaxed in our environment too.

“A calm space is one where sensory stimulation is maximised for focus, attention and the ability to regulate emotions that can lead to distraction, irritability, daydreaming or even stress and anxiety,” explains neuroscientist Dr Tara Swart . “Every time we are distracted it takes more brainpower to return to the task at hand and at the end of the day that is mentally draining.”

“We want a balance of the space being engaging but not distracting, especially as it’s been hard for people to maintain physical, mental, emotional and energetic boundaries between home life and work life.”

We spoke to interiors experts about their advice for creating a soothing sanctuary.

Opt for pastel colours (with bright accents)

“There’s a book called Drunk Tank Pink which shows that men who were placed in cells overnight for being drunk and disorderly showed less aggression if the walls were painted pastel pink,” explains Dr Tara Swart. “In nature, red alerts us to danger and pale or ‘natural’ colours like green, blue, pink and yellow offer safety, growth, blue-sky thinking and hope.”

“Warm pastel colours can have a calming effect, but bright and bold colours can also make you feel happy, so don't necessarily avoid brighter colours altogether, simply incorporate them into your home in a way that positively affects your mood,” says Olivia Thorpe, founder of skincare brand Vanderohe whose interiors brand Curio launches on November 16. “A vibrant painting in an otherwise plain white room can have an amazing effect on your mood and can even help concentrate your thoughts. The same goes with a beautifully coloured rug, pillows etc.”