Announcing the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards finalists

This week saw some of the top experts in beauty and wellness gather at Get The Gloss HQ in Kensington to judge a shortlist, drawn from an incredible 450 entries to the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2019.

Powered by a healthy lunch from Yeotown Kitchen, our judges, journalist and film-producer Ateh Jewel, wellness expert Jasmine Hemsley, hairstylist Darren Fowler, makeup artist Cher Webb, dermatologist Anjali Mahto, and GTG's own Susannah Taylor, Victoria Woodhall and Sarah Vine, blazed through the day swatching, spritzing and swirling, putting the products through their paces with Lisa Eldridge patching in her vote remotely. Facemasks were donned, hair tools were put to work, and almost every inch of spare skin was covered in lashings of oil, serum and cream.

"We were astounded by the calibre of the entries as well as the range, both across beauty and wellness, and in all price brackets," said Get The Gloss Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall. "A huge thank you to everyone who entered. Because we've had so many outstanding entries from old favourites to new discoveries, we'll be bringing more of the highlights in the coming weeks. For now, well done to all the finalists."

We'll be announcing the first winner and runner up on Sunday 1 December and another winner every day until Christmas. For now, here is the Get The Gloss Awards 2019 shortlist.

The Eye Opener Award

Liners, mascaras, brows, shadows, lashes: the eyes have it

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara , £20

Cosmetics a la Carte Intense Volume Mascara , £29

Code8 Precision Liquid Eyeliner , £23.33

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk , £40

Lottie London LTD Power Foil , £5.20

Best Healthy Hair Saviour

Because locks have a lot to cope with - from colour to pollution, hormones to heat-styling

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Intensive Repair Treatment , £34

Hairstory New Wash , £44

Monat Restructuring Shampoo , £35

Kevin Murphy Heated Defence , £25

L'Oreal Professionnel Vitamino Colour Shampoo , £12.90

Best Skin Tool

Gadgets, tech or traditional, that deliver expert results at home

The Light Salon, LED Mask , £395

Foreo Luna 3 , £169

Hayo'u Beauty Restorer , £38

The Konjac Sponge Co Green Tea Heart Sponge , £9.99

001 Skincare Cryopress , £65

Best Face Prep

Cleansers, makeup removers, toners and exfoliators clearing our skin day after day

Pai Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil , £36

Jane Scrivner Nourishing Cleanser , £46

Frances Prescott Tri-Balm , £46

The HuGG CBD Clay Face Mask , £19.99

Goldfaden MD Doctor's Scrub , £34

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm , £47

Votary Rose Geranium and Apricot Cleansing Oil , £45

The V Care Award

Gadgets to grooming and everything in between. Down there care for all ages

Dame Reusable Tampon Applicator , £24.99

Woowoo Tame It In Shower Hair Removal Cream , £6.75

MegsMenopause Blossom Balm , £10

Two Lips Pout Hyaluronic Acid £101.92

The Glow-Getter Award

Highlighting, contouring, defining, enhancing: stuff to make us really shine

Code8 Highlight HD Palette , £28

James Read Sleep Mask Face Retinol , £25

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands , £29

Perricone MD No Makeup Highlighter , £29

Beuti Skincare Pomegranate Glow 3in1 Enzyme Cleanser Flash Mask , £55

The Nail Enhancer Award

For fingers, toes, hands and feet - everything that helps get that mani-pedi feeling

Nails INC NailKale Superfood Base Coat , £15

CND SolarOil Care Pen , £11.95

Best Sun Skin Protector

Oil or cream, for face or body, luxury or budget: keeping those rays at bay

Altruist Dermatologist Sunscreen SPF50 , £7.50

Zenii Stem Cell Renewal Creme , £80

Balmkind Alpine Rose & Lysine Lip Balm SPF20 , £13

REN Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 , £30

Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen , £29

Best Hair Tool

Straighteners, driers, wands, detanglers - all the wonderful gadgets our mothers never had

ghd platinum+ styler , £189

Turbo Tong , £135

RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer , £359

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer , £299

L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 , £235

Hair Story Brush , £4.99

Manta brush , £25

The Gut Feeling Award

Restoring and maintaining optimum health and wellbeing from within

Symprove Original Flavour - Live & Active Bacteria , £158 for eight week supply

Ancient + Brave Cacao and Collagen , £22

Protocol Green Magic , £26.95

Purearth Life LTD Spirulina Kefir , £3.50

Best Facial Oil or Serum

Supercharged elixirs for all skin types, concerns and life stages

320 MHz Marine Synthesis Bio-Energetic Serum Concentrate , £84

Emma Hardie Brilliance Facial Oil , £39

Votary Intense Night Oil , £135

Vanderohe No.1 Nourishing Face Serum , £88

Chantecaille Rose de Mai Face Oil , £160

Payot Paris Blue Techni Liss plumping serum £45.50

Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum , £38

The Stress Buster Award

From bath salts to eye masks. Things that make you go aaaaaaah

KAO UK MegRhythm Gentle Steam Eye Mask , £6.99

Therapie Roques Oneil PMS Support Kit , £35

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray , £19.50

Weleda Ltd Arnica Muscle Soak , £13.16

Best Innovator Award

Bright ideas and breakthroughs in beauty and wellbeing that excite and innovate

Hayo'u Body Tapper Bamboo , £28

Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set , £28

Stylsmile Lighten Up! whitening toothbrush , £149.99

Cultbeauty.com Sexual Pleasure and Wellness category

Diptyque Paris Prets-a-Parfumer perfumed bracelet , £64

The Back to Base-ics Award

Foundations, primers, skin tints, CC creams, concealers: the building blocks of beauty

Zoeva Authentik Skin Foundation , £25

Cosmetics a la Carte Rose Dew Primer , £25

3ina The 24H Foundation , £24.95

E.L.F Poreless Putty Primer , £8

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation , £54.99

The Green and Serene Award

Successfully combining the power of mother nature with the utmost respect for the environment

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush , £41

Face Halo Original , £7

Weleda Ltd Skin Food Collection , £6.95 to £18.50

Evolve Organic Beauty Hyaluronic Serum , £24

Best Hair Wash Experience

The shampoos, conditioners and scalp care we buy on repeat

Champo Kapha Shampoo and Conditioner , £18.50

Living Proof Restore Dry Scalp Treatment , £25

Nanogen 7 in 1 Thickening Shampoo , £9.95

Micheal Van Clarke, Lifesaver Pre-Wash Treatment , £29

The Lip Lover Award

Lipsticks, balms, glosses, pencils, plumpers: creating the perfect pout

INC.redible Crystal Ball Rollergloss , £10

Inika Organic Certified Organic Lipstick crayon , £19.50

Dr PawPaw Original Balm , £6.95

Sisley Le Phyto Rouge Lipstick , £38

Code8 Glazé Lip Lacquer , £28

Best Hair-Type Product

The washing and styling products tailored to hair types and textures

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast , £10

Louise Galvin Sacred Locks Treatment for Fine Hair , £26

Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Masque , £57

Best Body Care

Creams, oils, tanning products from shameless indulgences to results-focused staples

Green People, Age Defy + by Cha Vøhtz Pure Luxe Body Oil , £25

Kalmar Calm Soothing Body Cream , £50

Nini Organics Siempre Viva Body Elixir , £75

Neals Yard Remedies Frankincense Intense Hand Treatment Serum , £30

Batch 001 Eco Cert Prickly Pear Beeswax Balm , £10

Best Results-Focused Skincare

Fine lines, blemishes, pigmentation, sensitivity – solutions for modern life

Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly Serum , £39

D’Alchemy Neck & Décolletage Wrinkle Refill , £40

Forever Living Aloe Bio-Cellulose Mask , £51 for five

Ren ClearCalm Non-Drying Spot Treatment , £15

The Inkey List Brighten-i Eye Cream , £8.99

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Progressive Renewal Treatment , £180

Kate Somerville Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser , £77

Indeed Laboratories Bakuchiol Reface Pads , £19.99

Alpha-H Liquid Gold , £33.50

The Diversity Game-Changer

Redefining perceptions, championing equality and inclusivity across the board

Pavan Henna Bar Neon Henna , from £15

War Paint for Men , from £6

Pür Cosmetics, 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer , £32

Best Bath and Shower Product

From scrubs to sponges, body washes to shower oils - what bathrooms were made for

Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy Bath & Shower Oil , £49

Dr Hauschka Shower Cream , £12

Al!ve Skincare MagnesiumPlus Muscle Ease Bath Foam , £5

Amanda Harrington London, New Skin Body Advanced Glycolic Body Scrub , £22

Guava & Gold Coco & Cherimoya Bath & Shower Gel , £20

Fragrances

The fragrances we trust to scent our world

Givenchy L'Interdit , £72

Yardley London Flowerful , £21

Kierin NYC Nitro Noir , £65

All Saints Sunset Riot , £49

Editor's and Experts Award

Shortlist to be announced next week and voted for by you the readers. Stay tuned!